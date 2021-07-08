Synaptogenix (NASDAQ:SNPX) Shares Down 13.2%

Synaptogenix, Inc. (NASDAQ:SNPX)’s stock price was down 13.2% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as $8.40 and last traded at $8.45. Approximately 1,062,497 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 499% from the average daily volume of 177,505 shares. The stock had previously closed at $9.73.

In other news, insider Daniel L. Alkon acquired 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 14th. The stock was bought at an average price of $8.26 per share, with a total value of $82,600.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the insider now owns 11,484 shares in the company, valued at approximately $94,857.84. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website.

Synaptogenix, Inc operates as a biopharmaceutical company. It focuses on developing a product platform based upon a drug candidate called bryostatin for the treatment of Alzheimer's disease. The company is also evaluating therapeutic applications of bryostatin for other neurodegenerative or cognitive diseases and dysfunctions, such as fragile X syndrome, multiple sclerosis, and niemann-pick type C disease.

