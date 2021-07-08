SYNC Network Trading 15.3% Lower This Week (SYNC)

SYNC Network (CURRENCY:SYNC) traded 15% lower against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 19:00 PM Eastern on July 8th. One SYNC Network coin can currently be bought for about $0.0403 or 0.00000123 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. SYNC Network has a total market cap of $4.82 million and approximately $67,280.00 worth of SYNC Network was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last week, SYNC Network has traded 15.3% lower against the dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Dash (DASH) traded down 6.4% against the dollar and now trades at $125.95 or 0.00383645 BTC.

Secret (SCRT) traded 3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.08 or 0.00003297 BTC.

MimbleWimbleCoin (MWC) traded 6.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.79 or 0.00014589 BTC.

DigitalBits (XDB) traded up 42.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0453 or 0.00000138 BTC.

Boson Protocol (BOSON) traded down 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.51 or 0.00001551 BTC.

Meme (MEME) traded up 5.6% against the dollar and now trades at $560.58 or 0.01707606 BTC.

Pinkcoin (PINK) traded 15.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0046 or 0.00000014 BTC.

CPChain (CPC) traded down 8.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0052 or 0.00000016 BTC.

Capricoin+ (CPS) traded 12.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0075 or 0.00000019 BTC.

I/O Coin (IOC) traded up 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0840 or 0.00000256 BTC.

SYNC Network Profile

SYNC Network (CRYPTO:SYNC) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the X11 hashing algorithm. Its launch date was September 5th, 2020. SYNC Network’s total supply is 151,115,182 coins and its circulating supply is 119,442,656 coins. The Reddit community for SYNC Network is https://reddit.com/r/SyncNetworkOfficial and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official message board for SYNC Network is medium.com/zendettapicks/ze-fi-sync-network-ama-recap-e5ad56442ed4 . The official website for SYNC Network is syncbond.com . SYNC Network’s official Twitter account is @synclub and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “SYNC Network incentivizes liquidity providers with tradable high reward-generating NFTs called CryptoBonds for locking up their liquidity pool tokens. The SYNC Network is a two-contract project, composed of the SYNC (ERC-20) contract and the Crypto Bond ERC-721 contract. SYNC tokens have an undefined total supply with inflationary and deflationary attributes through the interactions with Crypto Bond creators. “

Buying and Selling SYNC Network

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as SYNC Network directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade SYNC Network should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy SYNC Network using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

