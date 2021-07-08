Synectics (LON:SNX) Share Price Crosses Above 200 Day Moving Average of $0.00

Shares of Synectics plc (LON:SNX) passed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of GBX 0 ($0.00) and traded as high as GBX 135.50 ($1.77). Synectics shares last traded at GBX 130 ($1.70), with a volume of 44,876 shares trading hands.

Separately, Shore Capital reaffirmed a “house stock” rating on shares of Synectics in a research note on Monday, June 14th.

The business has a 50 day moving average of GBX 132.40. The firm has a market cap of £23.13 million and a PE ratio of -4.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.53, a quick ratio of 1.21 and a current ratio of 1.49.

In other Synectics news, insider Stephen Coggins bought 13,790 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 1st. The stock was purchased at an average cost of GBX 140 ($1.83) per share, for a total transaction of £19,306 ($25,223.41). Also, insider David Bedford bought 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 27th. The stock was acquired at an average price of GBX 136 ($1.78) per share, with a total value of £6,800 ($8,884.24).

Synectics Company Profile (LON:SNX)

Synectics plc engages in the design, integration, and support of security and surveillance systems worldwide. It operates through two segments, Systems; and Security. The Systems segment develops, integrates, and delivers electronic surveillance solutions based on its proprietary technology for transport, infrastructure, public space, gaming, and oil and gas applications.

