SYNNEX Co. (NYSE:SNX) Stock Position Raised by Barclays PLC

Barclays PLC lifted its position in SYNNEX Co. (NYSE:SNX) by 40.5% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 21,624 shares of the business services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 6,234 shares during the quarter. Barclays PLC’s holdings in SYNNEX were worth $2,483,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Neuberger Berman Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of SYNNEX in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $503,000. Hudson Portfolio Management LLC purchased a new stake in SYNNEX in the 1st quarter worth approximately $356,000. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. purchased a new stake in SYNNEX in the 1st quarter worth approximately $974,000. Baird Financial Group Inc. purchased a new stake in SYNNEX in the 1st quarter worth approximately $227,000. Finally, Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd lifted its position in SYNNEX by 140.2% in the 1st quarter. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd now owns 1,403 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $161,000 after buying an additional 819 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 76.18% of the company’s stock.

Get SYNNEX alerts:

NYSE:SNX opened at $119.00 on Thursday. SYNNEX Co. has a 1 year low of $47.28 and a 1 year high of $130.55. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $123.04. The company has a quick ratio of 1.07, a current ratio of 1.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66. The firm has a market cap of $6.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.66, a PEG ratio of 1.43 and a beta of 1.72.

SYNNEX (NYSE:SNX) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, June 23rd. The business services provider reported $2.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.93 by $0.16. SYNNEX had a net margin of 2.15% and a return on equity of 19.97%. The business had revenue of $5.86 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.96 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.26 EPS. SYNNEX’s revenue was up 31.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts anticipate that SYNNEX Co. will post 8.14 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 30th. Investors of record on Friday, July 16th will be paid a $0.20 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, July 15th. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.67%. SYNNEX’s payout ratio is presently 5.85%.

A number of research firms have issued reports on SNX. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of SYNNEX from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $114.00 target price for the company in a research report on Wednesday, March 24th. Citigroup reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $155.00 target price (up previously from $120.00) on shares of SYNNEX in a research report on Monday, May 24th. Barrington Research raised their price target on shares of SYNNEX from $130.00 to $140.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, June 28th. TheStreet upgraded shares of SYNNEX from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 23rd. Finally, Raymond James raised their price target on shares of SYNNEX from $125.00 to $140.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday, June 25th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. SYNNEX has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $131.00.

In other SYNNEX news, insider Peter Larocque sold 3,062 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, July 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $120.95, for a total value of $370,348.90. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Kevin M. Murai sold 4,275 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $128.37, for a total transaction of $548,781.75. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 9,251 shares in the company, valued at $1,187,550.87. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 31,745 shares of company stock worth $3,892,633 over the last quarter. 3.00% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

SYNNEX Company Profile

SYNNEX Corporation provides business process services in the United States and internationally. The company distributes peripherals; and information technology systems, including system components, software, networking, communications and security equipment, consumer electronics, and complementary products, as well as designs and integrates data center equipment.

Read More: Overweight

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SNX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for SYNNEX Co. (NYSE:SNX).

Receive News & Ratings for SYNNEX Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SYNNEX and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.