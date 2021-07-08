SYNNEX (NYSE:SNX) Updates Q3 2021 Earnings Guidance

SYNNEX (NYSE:SNX) updated its third quarter 2021 earnings guidance on Thursday. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $1.900-$2.100 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus earnings per share estimate of $1.990. The company issued revenue guidance of $4.95 billion-$5.45 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $5.10 billion.

Shares of SNX opened at $119.00 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $6.17 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.66, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.43 and a beta of 1.72. SYNNEX has a fifty-two week low of $47.28 and a fifty-two week high of $130.55. The company has a quick ratio of 1.07, a current ratio of 1.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $123.04.

SYNNEX (NYSE:SNX) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, June 23rd. The business services provider reported $2.09 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.93 by $0.16. The company had revenue of $5.86 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.96 billion. SYNNEX had a return on equity of 19.97% and a net margin of 2.15%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 31.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.26 EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that SYNNEX will post 8.14 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 30th. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 16th will be issued a $0.20 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, July 15th. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.67%. SYNNEX’s dividend payout ratio is 5.85%.

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on SNX shares. TheStreet upgraded SYNNEX from a c rating to a b- rating in a report on Tuesday, March 23rd. Citigroup restated a buy rating and issued a $155.00 price objective (up previously from $120.00) on shares of SYNNEX in a report on Monday, May 24th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded SYNNEX from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $114.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Wednesday, March 24th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell increased their price objective on SYNNEX from $120.00 to $155.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Monday, May 24th. Finally, Barrington Research increased their price objective on SYNNEX from $130.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Monday, June 28th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $131.00.

In related news, Director Kevin M. Murai sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $120.01, for a total value of $600,050.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 8,802 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,056,328.02. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Ann F. Vezina sold 2,196 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $121.70, for a total value of $267,253.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 31,745 shares of company stock valued at $3,892,633 over the last three months. 3.00% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

About SYNNEX

SYNNEX Corporation provides business process services in the United States and internationally. The company distributes peripherals; and information technology systems, including system components, software, networking, communications and security equipment, consumer electronics, and complementary products, as well as designs and integrates data center equipment.

