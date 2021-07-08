Sypris Solutions (NASDAQ:SYPR) Shares Pass Above 200 Day Moving Average of $0.00

Sypris Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:SYPR) crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $0.00 and traded as high as $3.48. Sypris Solutions shares last traded at $3.39, with a volume of 517,980 shares.

Separately, TheStreet cut Sypris Solutions from a “c” rating to a “d+” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 10th.

The firm has a market cap of $72.78 million, a P/E ratio of 339.00 and a beta of 1.52. The company has a quick ratio of 0.80, a current ratio of 1.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $3.41.

In related news, insider Rebecca R. Eckert sold 31,000 shares of Sypris Solutions stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $3.18, for a total value of $98,580.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 23,948 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $76,154.64. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink . Company insiders own 50.40% of the company’s stock.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Sypris Solutions stock. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in Sypris Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:SYPR) by 52.7% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 77,642 shares of the auto parts company’s stock after acquiring an additional 26,796 shares during the quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC owned about 0.36% of Sypris Solutions worth $258,000 as of its most recent SEC filing. 8.73% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Sypris Solutions (NASDAQ:SYPR)

Sypris Solutions, Inc provides truck components, oil and gas pipeline components, and aerospace and defense electronics in the United States and Mexico. It operates through two segments, Sypris Technologies and Sypris Electronics. The Sypris Technologies segment supplies forged and machined components for the commercial vehicle, off highway vehicle, light truck, automotive, and energy markets.

