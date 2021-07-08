Syscoin Achieves Market Capitalization of $71.20 Million (SYS)

Syscoin (CURRENCY:SYS) traded down 7.6% against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 0:00 AM ET on July 8th. One Syscoin coin can currently be bought for $0.12 or 0.00000351 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last seven days, Syscoin has traded up 10% against the dollar. Syscoin has a market capitalization of $71.20 million and approximately $2.31 million worth of Syscoin was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 5.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.21 or 0.00000624 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded 2.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $131.11 or 0.00397457 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.88 or 0.00008737 BTC.

Verge (XVG) traded 4.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0207 or 0.00000063 BTC.

Hellenic Coin (HNC) traded up 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $3.68 or 0.00010892 BTC.

Polymath (POLY) traded down 9.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00000546 BTC.

XeniosCoin (XNC) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.30 or 0.00003950 BTC.

Bytom (BTM) traded down 4.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0593 or 0.00000180 BTC.

Lotto (LOTTO) traded 6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0169 or 0.00000051 BTC.

GameCredits (GAME) traded 7.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000339 BTC.

Syscoin Profile

Syscoin (SYS) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. It launched on April 27th, 2014. Syscoin’s total supply is 615,277,227 coins. Syscoin’s official Twitter account is @syscoin and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Syscoin is /r/SysCoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for Syscoin is syscoin.org

According to CryptoCompare, “SysCoin is a proof of work based alternative crypto currency with a block time of sixty seconds and 2 billion total currency units to be produced. “

Syscoin Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Syscoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Syscoin should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Syscoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

