Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited (NYSE:TSM) Shares Sold by Fullerton Fund Management Co Ltd.

Fullerton Fund Management Co Ltd. lowered its position in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited (NYSE:TSM) by 1.7% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 69,270 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 1,180 shares during the period. Fullerton Fund Management Co Ltd.’s holdings in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing were worth $8,193,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Montag A & Associates Inc. acquired a new stake in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing during the 4th quarter valued at $26,000. Manchester Financial Inc. acquired a new stake in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing during the 1st quarter valued at $30,000. Cranbrook Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing during the 1st quarter valued at $30,000. Abundance Wealth Counselors acquired a new stake in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing during the 1st quarter valued at $32,000. Finally, Kings Point Capital Management acquired a new stake in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing during the 4th quarter valued at $33,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 17.19% of the company’s stock.

Shares of TSM traded down $0.21 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $118.04. The stock had a trading volume of 267,806 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,889,145. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a quick ratio of 1.49 and a current ratio of 1.72. The company has a market capitalization of $612.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.26, a P/E/G ratio of 1.84 and a beta of 0.90. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $116.23. Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited has a 12-month low of $61.50 and a 12-month high of $142.20.

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing (NYSE:TSM) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, April 15th. The semiconductor company reported $0.96 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.91 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $12.92 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $12.83 billion. Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing had a return on equity of 29.55% and a net margin of 38.86%. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited will post 4.11 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 14th. Investors of record on Friday, September 17th will be given a $0.3917 dividend. This is a positive change from Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.35. This represents a $1.57 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.33%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 16th. Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 42.18%.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on the company. Morgan Stanley cut Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, June 21st. Susquehanna raised Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing from a “negative” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $85.00 to $105.00 in a research note on Wednesday, June 30th. Argus assumed coverage on Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing in a research note on Tuesday, June 22nd. They set a “buy” rating and a $150.00 price target on the stock. Susquehanna Bancshares raised Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing from a “negative” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $85.00 to $105.00 in a research note on Wednesday, June 30th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, July 3rd. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $129.00.

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Profile

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited manufactures and sells integrated circuits and semiconductors. It also offers customer service, account management, and engineering services. The company serves customers in computer, communications, consumer, and industrial and standard segments in North America, Europe, Japan, China, and South Korea.

