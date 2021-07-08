Tap Trading 3% Lower Over Last Week (XTP)

Tap (CURRENCY:XTP) traded 34.5% higher against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 8:00 AM ET on July 8th. Tap has a total market capitalization of $1.21 million and approximately $285,320.00 worth of Tap was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Tap coin can currently be purchased for $0.0010 or 0.00000003 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last week, Tap has traded 3% lower against the dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003064 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 10.6% against the dollar and now trades at $18.65 or 0.00057141 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 7.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.07 or 0.00003286 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $6.37 or 0.00019513 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003065 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded down 11.8% against the dollar and now trades at $284.25 or 0.00870938 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded down 8.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000347 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded 9.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $14.40 or 0.00044131 BTC.

Tap is a coin. It was first traded on December 18th, 2019. Tap’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 1,231,911,016 coins. Tap’s official message board is medium.com/stp-network/tap-xtp-listed-on-bittrex-global-9f91b457996d . The Reddit community for Tap is https://reddit.com/r/TAP_Official . Tap’s official Twitter account is @tapofficial1 and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Tap is www.tap.global

According to CryptoCompare, “Tap offers one-stop services for cryptocurrency participants and aims to remove financial boundaries by supporting connections with banks and exchanges. After depositing fiat currency into the TAP app, users can trade various cryptocurrencies on various exchanges using one app and a single KYC process. Users can also send any crypto asset to anyone in the world for free and the asset can be used by the recipient instantly. “

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Tap directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Tap should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Tap using one of the exchanges listed above.

