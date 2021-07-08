Tapmydata (TAP) Achieves Market Cap of $870,115.79

Tapmydata (CURRENCY:TAP) traded up 5.1% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 19:00 PM ET on July 8th. During the last seven days, Tapmydata has traded up 6.2% against the US dollar. One Tapmydata coin can now be purchased for $0.0777 or 0.00000239 BTC on major exchanges. Tapmydata has a total market capitalization of $870,115.79 and $215,641.00 worth of Tapmydata was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Tapmydata Coin Profile

TAP is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the X11 hashing algorithm. Tapmydata’s total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 11,193,421 coins. Tapmydata’s official Twitter account is @tapmydata

According to CryptoCompare, “TappingCoin is a PoW/PoS cryptocurrency based on the X11 Algorithm that enables instant, near-zero cost payments to anyone in the world. “

Tapmydata Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Tapmydata directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Tapmydata should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Tapmydata using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

