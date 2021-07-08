Taseko Mines (TSE:TKO) Shares Pass Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $0.00

Taseko Mines Limited (TSE:TKO) (NYSE:TGB)’s share price crossed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of C$0.00 and traded as high as C$2.50. Taseko Mines shares last traded at C$2.45, with a volume of 148,394 shares.

TKO has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. BMO Capital Markets upped their target price on shares of Taseko Mines from C$2.75 to C$3.25 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 2nd. National Bank Financial upped their target price on shares of Taseko Mines to C$3.50 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Thursday, May 20th. Scotiabank upped their target price on shares of Taseko Mines from C$2.00 to C$2.50 in a report on Monday, April 12th. National Bankshares upped their target price on shares of Taseko Mines from C$3.00 to C$3.50 in a report on Thursday, May 20th. Finally, TD Securities increased their price target on shares of Taseko Mines from C$3.25 to C$3.50 and gave the stock a “na” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 30th.

The firm has a market capitalization of C$693.81 million and a P/E ratio of 44.55. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is C$2.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 176.66, a quick ratio of 2.90 and a current ratio of 3.70.

Taseko Mines (TSE:TKO) (NYSE:TGB) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The company reported C($0.02) earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of C($0.02). The firm had revenue of C$86.74 million for the quarter. Equities analysts forecast that Taseko Mines Limited will post 0.11 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Senior Officer Brian Battison sold 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$2.34, for a total value of C$46,800.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 299,420 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$700,642.80. Also, Senior Officer John Mcmanus sold 50,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$3.00, for a total transaction of C$150,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 339,880 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$1,019,640. Insiders have sold a total of 113,000 shares of company stock valued at $333,970 in the last three months.

About Taseko Mines (TSE:TKO)

Taseko Mines Limited, a mining company, acquires, develops, and operates mineral properties. The company explores for copper, molybdenum, gold, niobium, and silver deposits. It holds 75% interest in the Gibraltar mine located in British Columbia. The company also holds 100% interest in Yellowhead copper project, the Aley niobium project, the Harmony Gold Project, and the New Prosperity gold and copper project located in British Columbia; and the Florence copper project located in Arizona.

