Taseko Mines (TSE:TKO) Shares Pass Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $0.00

Taseko Mines Limited (TSE:TKO) (NYSE:TGB)’s share price crossed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of C$0.00 and traded as high as C$2.50. Taseko Mines shares last traded at C$2.45, with a volume of 148,394 shares.
TKO has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. BMO Capital Markets upped their target price on shares of Taseko Mines from C$2.75 to C$3.25 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 2nd. National Bank Financial upped their target price on shares of Taseko Mines to C$3.50 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Thursday, May 20th. Scotiabank upped their target price on shares of Taseko Mines from C$2.00 to C$2.50 in a report on Monday, April 12th. National Bankshares upped their target price on shares of Taseko Mines from C$3.00 to C$3.50 in a report on Thursday, May 20th. Finally, TD Securities increased their price target on shares of Taseko Mines from C$3.25 to C$3.50 and gave the stock a “na” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 30th.
The firm has a market capitalization of C$693.81 million and a P/E ratio of 44.55. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is C$2.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 176.66, a quick ratio of 2.90 and a current ratio of 3.70.
In other news, Senior Officer Brian Battison sold 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$2.34, for a total value of C$46,800.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 299,420 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$700,642.80. Also, Senior Officer John Mcmanus sold 50,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$3.00, for a total transaction of C$150,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 339,880 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$1,019,640. Insiders have sold a total of 113,000 shares of company stock valued at $333,970 in the last three months.
About Taseko Mines (TSE:TKO)
Taseko Mines Limited, a mining company, acquires, develops, and operates mineral properties. The company explores for copper, molybdenum, gold, niobium, and silver deposits. It holds 75% interest in the Gibraltar mine located in British Columbia. The company also holds 100% interest in Yellowhead copper project, the Aley niobium project, the Harmony Gold Project, and the New Prosperity gold and copper project located in British Columbia; and the Florence copper project located in Arizona.
