TaskUs (NASDAQ:TASK) Receives New Coverage from Analysts at BTIG Research

Research analysts at BTIG Research started coverage on shares of TaskUs (NASDAQ:TASK) in a report released on Thursday, The Fly reports. The brokerage set a “buy” rating on the stock.

A number of other equities analysts have also recently issued reports on the stock. William Blair began coverage on shares of TaskUs in a report on Tuesday. They issued an “outperform” rating on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada initiated coverage on shares of TaskUs in a report on Tuesday. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $43.00 target price on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. initiated coverage on shares of TaskUs in a research note on Tuesday. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $45.00 price target on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company initiated coverage on shares of TaskUs in a research note on Tuesday. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $35.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Bank of America initiated coverage on shares of TaskUs in a research note on Tuesday. They issued a “buy” rating and a $41.00 price target on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $42.71.

Shares of TASK stock traded down $0.79 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $31.21. 390,390 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 724,604. TaskUs has a one year low of $27.06 and a one year high of $35.63.

TaskUs, Inc provides outsourcing services to Internet companies worldwide. It offers digital customer experience that consists of omni-channel customer care services primarily delivered through digital channels; and other solutions, including customer care services for new product or market launches, trust and safety solutions, and customer acquisition solutions.

