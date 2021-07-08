Taylor Morrison Home (NYSE:TMHC) Shares Down 6%

Taylor Morrison Home Co. (NYSE:TMHC)’s share price traded down 6% on Thursday . The company traded as low as $24.43 and last traded at $24.43. 42,947 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 97% from the average session volume of 1,510,053 shares. The stock had previously closed at $25.99.
A number of analysts have weighed in on the company. Wolfe Research started coverage on Taylor Morrison Home in a research report on Tuesday, March 16th. They set a “peer perform” rating for the company. Zacks Investment Research raised Taylor Morrison Home from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $30.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Friday, July 2nd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company assumed coverage on Taylor Morrison Home in a research note on Wednesday, April 21st. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $34.00 price objective for the company. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Taylor Morrison Home presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $35.50.
The stock has a market capitalization of $3.16 billion, a PE ratio of 7.50 and a beta of 1.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83, a current ratio of 5.70 and a quick ratio of 0.67. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $28.58.
In other news, Director William H. Lyon sold 1,025,699 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, April 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.77, for a total value of $32,586,457.23. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 182,570 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,800,248.90. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Sheryl Palmer sold 12,723 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, April 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.50, for a total transaction of $413,497.50. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 224,545 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,297,712.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 1,039,120 shares of company stock worth $33,022,633. Company insiders own 5.80% of the company’s stock.
A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of Taylor Morrison Home in the fourth quarter valued at about $47,835,000. Factorial Partners LLC raised its position in Taylor Morrison Home by 2,981.0% in the first quarter. Factorial Partners LLC now owns 1,178,174 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $38,240,000 after purchasing an additional 1,139,934 shares in the last quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. raised its position in Taylor Morrison Home by 3,305.9% in the fourth quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 1,025,303 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $26,299,000 after purchasing an additional 995,199 shares in the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. raised its position in Taylor Morrison Home by 21.5% in the first quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 4,487,939 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $138,273,000 after purchasing an additional 794,495 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. raised its position in Taylor Morrison Home by 4.3% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 18,893,062 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $582,095,000 after purchasing an additional 780,782 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 89.65% of the company’s stock.
Taylor Morrison Home Company Profile (NYSE:TMHC)
Taylor Morrison Home Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a public homebuilder in the United States. The company designs, builds, and sells single and multi-family detached and attached homes; and develops lifestyle and master-planned communities. It also develops and constructs multi-use properties consisting of commercial space, retail, and multi-family properties; offers title insurance and closing settlement services, as well as financial services.
