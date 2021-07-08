Taylor Morrison Home (NYSE:TMHC) Shares Down 6%

Taylor Morrison Home Co. (NYSE:TMHC)’s share price traded down 6% on Thursday . The company traded as low as $24.43 and last traded at $24.43. 42,947 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 97% from the average session volume of 1,510,053 shares. The stock had previously closed at $25.99.

A number of analysts have weighed in on the company. Wolfe Research started coverage on Taylor Morrison Home in a research report on Tuesday, March 16th. They set a “peer perform” rating for the company. Zacks Investment Research raised Taylor Morrison Home from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $30.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Friday, July 2nd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company assumed coverage on Taylor Morrison Home in a research note on Wednesday, April 21st. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $34.00 price objective for the company. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Taylor Morrison Home presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $35.50.

The stock has a market capitalization of $3.16 billion, a PE ratio of 7.50 and a beta of 1.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83, a current ratio of 5.70 and a quick ratio of 0.67. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $28.58.

Taylor Morrison Home (NYSE:TMHC) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The construction company reported $0.75 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.76 by ($0.01). Taylor Morrison Home had a net margin of 6.01% and a return on equity of 12.67%. The company had revenue of $1.42 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.49 billion. On average, analysts predict that Taylor Morrison Home Co. will post 4.95 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director William H. Lyon sold 1,025,699 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, April 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.77, for a total value of $32,586,457.23. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 182,570 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,800,248.90. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Sheryl Palmer sold 12,723 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, April 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.50, for a total transaction of $413,497.50. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 224,545 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,297,712.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 1,039,120 shares of company stock worth $33,022,633. Company insiders own 5.80% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of Taylor Morrison Home in the fourth quarter valued at about $47,835,000. Factorial Partners LLC raised its position in Taylor Morrison Home by 2,981.0% in the first quarter. Factorial Partners LLC now owns 1,178,174 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $38,240,000 after purchasing an additional 1,139,934 shares in the last quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. raised its position in Taylor Morrison Home by 3,305.9% in the fourth quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 1,025,303 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $26,299,000 after purchasing an additional 995,199 shares in the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. raised its position in Taylor Morrison Home by 21.5% in the first quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 4,487,939 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $138,273,000 after purchasing an additional 794,495 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. raised its position in Taylor Morrison Home by 4.3% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 18,893,062 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $582,095,000 after purchasing an additional 780,782 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 89.65% of the company’s stock.

Taylor Morrison Home Company Profile (NYSE:TMHC)

Taylor Morrison Home Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a public homebuilder in the United States. The company designs, builds, and sells single and multi-family detached and attached homes; and develops lifestyle and master-planned communities. It also develops and constructs multi-use properties consisting of commercial space, retail, and multi-family properties; offers title insurance and closing settlement services, as well as financial services.

