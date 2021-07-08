TCR2 Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:TCRR) Shares Bought by Ikarian Capital LLC

Ikarian Capital LLC boosted its holdings in TCR2 Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:TCRR) by 12.3% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 136,486 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 15,000 shares during the period. Ikarian Capital LLC owned 0.36% of TCR2 Therapeutics worth $3,013,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new position in shares of TCR2 Therapeutics during the 4th quarter worth $110,000. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in shares of TCR2 Therapeutics by 23.6% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,603,539 shares of the company’s stock valued at $80,526,000 after purchasing an additional 496,950 shares during the period. New York State Common Retirement Fund lifted its holdings in TCR2 Therapeutics by 53.4% in the fourth quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 22,993 shares of the company’s stock valued at $711,000 after buying an additional 8,000 shares during the period. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System acquired a new stake in TCR2 Therapeutics during the 4th quarter worth $210,000. Finally, Alliancebernstein L.P. boosted its position in shares of TCR2 Therapeutics by 119.1% in the 4th quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 24,100 shares of the company’s stock worth $745,000 after purchasing an additional 13,100 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 98.70% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:TCRR traded up $0.03 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $14.96. 1,480 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 318,712. TCR2 Therapeutics Inc. has a one year low of $12.95 and a one year high of $35.86. The business’s fifty day moving average is $18.62. The company has a quick ratio of 32.60, a current ratio of 32.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10.

TCR2 Therapeutics (NASDAQ:TCRR) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 13th. The company reported ($0.58) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.53) by ($0.05). As a group, equities research analysts expect that TCR2 Therapeutics Inc. will post -2.56 EPS for the current year.

Several analysts have issued reports on TCRR shares. BMO Capital Markets dropped their price objective on TCR2 Therapeutics from $65.00 to $56.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, March 11th. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on TCR2 Therapeutics in a research note on Thursday, June 24th. They set a “buy” rating and a $30.00 target price on the stock. SVB Leerink decreased their price objective on TCR2 Therapeutics from $41.00 to $34.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, March 11th. Mizuho initiated coverage on TCR2 Therapeutics in a report on Thursday, May 13th. They set a “buy” rating and a $51.00 target price for the company. Finally, Wedbush reduced their price target on TCR2 Therapeutics from $57.00 to $45.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, May 14th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $40.67.

About TCR2 Therapeutics

TCR2 Therapeutics Inc, a clinical-stage immunotherapy company, develops novel T cell receptor therapies for patients suffering from cancer. The company's lead product candidates include gavo-cel, a mono TCR Fusion Construct T cells (TRuC-T cells) targeting mesothelin positive solid tumors, which is in phase I/II clinical trial for the treatment of non-small cell lung cancer (NSCLC), ovarian cancer, malignant pleural/peritoneal mesothelioma, and cholangiocarcinoma; and TC-110 a TRuC-T cell targeting CD19-positive B-Cell hematological malignancies, including adult acute lymphoblastic leukemia, DLBCL, follicular lymphoma, and other non-hodgkin lymphomas that is in phase I/II clinical trial.

