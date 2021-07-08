TD Asset Management Inc. Acquires 21,847 Shares of Sandstorm Gold Ltd. (NYSE:SAND)

TD Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Sandstorm Gold Ltd. (NYSE:SAND) by 3.4% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 666,529 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 21,847 shares during the period. TD Asset Management Inc. owned approximately 0.34% of Sandstorm Gold worth $4,524,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its position in Sandstorm Gold by 22.1% in the 1st quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 4,494,840 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,557,000 after buying an additional 813,840 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in Sandstorm Gold by 64.8% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 3,821,864 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,402,000 after purchasing an additional 1,502,435 shares in the last quarter. Horizon Kinetics Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in Sandstorm Gold by 11.7% during the 1st quarter. Horizon Kinetics Asset Management LLC now owns 2,859,006 shares of the company’s stock worth $19,441,000 after purchasing an additional 299,548 shares in the last quarter. Stansberry Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in Sandstorm Gold by 0.8% during the 4th quarter. Stansberry Asset Management LLC now owns 448,792 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,218,000 after purchasing an additional 3,525 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Private Advisor Group LLC increased its holdings in Sandstorm Gold by 8.8% during the 1st quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 445,736 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,031,000 after purchasing an additional 35,899 shares in the last quarter. 39.36% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Sandstorm Gold alerts:

Sandstorm Gold stock opened at $7.85 on Thursday. Sandstorm Gold Ltd. has a 12 month low of $5.96 and a 12 month high of $10.63. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $8.30. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.53 billion, a P/E ratio of 52.33 and a beta of 1.10.

Sandstorm Gold (NYSE:SAND) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 29th. The company reported $0.03 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.05 by ($0.02). Sandstorm Gold had a net margin of 28.36% and a return on equity of 4.74%. The firm had revenue of $31.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $30.80 million. On average, research analysts anticipate that Sandstorm Gold Ltd. will post 0.19 EPS for the current year.

A number of analysts have commented on SAND shares. HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and set a $14.75 price objective on shares of Sandstorm Gold in a report on Wednesday, June 30th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Sandstorm Gold from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, May 7th. Royal Bank of Canada lowered Sandstorm Gold from a “sector perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $8.00 to $7.00 in a report on Monday, June 28th. Canaccord Genuity downgraded Sandstorm Gold from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 20th. Finally, Scotiabank boosted their target price on Sandstorm Gold from $10.00 to $11.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 1st. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. Sandstorm Gold has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $12.16.

Sandstorm Gold Company Profile

Sandstorm Gold Ltd. operates as a gold royalty company. It focuses on acquiring gold and other metal purchase agreements and royalties from companies that have advanced stage development projects or operating mines. The company offers upfront payments for companies to acquire a gold stream or royalty and receives the right to purchase a percentage of a mine's production for the life of the mine at a fixed price per unit or at a fixed percentage of the spot price.

See Also: What is Elliott Wave theory?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SAND? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Sandstorm Gold Ltd. (NYSE:SAND).

Receive News & Ratings for Sandstorm Gold Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sandstorm Gold and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.