TD Asset Management Inc. Acquires 9,801 Shares of Post Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:POST)

TD Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Post Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:POST) by 23.6% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 51,251 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 9,801 shares during the quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. owned about 0.08% of Post worth $5,418,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in POST. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company raised its holdings in Post by 66.6% during the 4th quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 1,931,497 shares of the company’s stock worth $195,101,000 after purchasing an additional 772,169 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new stake in Post during the 4th quarter worth about $57,717,000. Diamond Hill Capital Management Inc. raised its holdings in Post by 11.4% during the 1st quarter. Diamond Hill Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,859,066 shares of the company’s stock worth $196,540,000 after purchasing an additional 190,414 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its stake in shares of Post by 5.3% in the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 3,505,052 shares of the company’s stock valued at $354,046,000 after acquiring an additional 176,359 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Armistice Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Post in the 4th quarter valued at about $17,778,000. 87.36% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

POST has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Truist Securities upped their price target on Post from $110.00 to $125.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, May 10th. Jefferies Financial Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Post in a research report on Friday, May 21st. Citigroup upped their price target on Post from $116.00 to $134.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 11th. Truist increased their price objective on Post from $110.00 to $125.00 in a report on Monday, May 10th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Post from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $119.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Tuesday, April 27th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $118.40.

POST opened at $108.44 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $6.90 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.52 and a beta of 0.81. Post Holdings, Inc. has a 52-week low of $81.38 and a 52-week high of $117.91. The company has a current ratio of 2.32, a quick ratio of 1.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.42. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $113.39.

Post (NYSE:POST) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported $0.29 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.55 by ($0.26). The company had revenue of $1.48 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.42 billion. Post had a return on equity of 5.52% and a net margin of 4.99%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down .7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.65 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Post Holdings, Inc. will post 3.07 EPS for the current year.

Post Company Profile

Post Holdings, Inc operates as a consumer packaged goods holding company in the United States and internationally. It operates through five segments: Post Consumer Brands, Weetabix, Foodservice, Refrigerated Retail, and BellRing Brands. The Post Consumer Brands segment manufactures, markets, and sells branded and private label ready-to-eat (RTE) cereal and hot cereal products.

