TD Asset Management Inc. Boosts Stock Holdings in Element Solutions Inc (NYSE:ESI)

TD Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in Element Solutions Inc (NYSE:ESI) by 4.2% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 253,868 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 10,189 shares during the period. TD Asset Management Inc. owned about 0.10% of Element Solutions worth $4,643,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of ESI. Meeder Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Element Solutions in the first quarter worth $76,000. US Bancorp DE boosted its holdings in shares of Element Solutions by 30.0% during the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 4,805 shares of the company’s stock worth $88,000 after purchasing an additional 1,108 shares during the period. Arlington Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Element Solutions during the first quarter worth about $111,000. SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new stake in Element Solutions in the fourth quarter worth about $110,000. Finally, CIBC World Markets Inc. purchased a new stake in Element Solutions in the first quarter worth about $194,000. 89.75% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE:ESI opened at $23.39 on Thursday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $23.10. Element Solutions Inc has a 1-year low of $10.22 and a 1-year high of $24.70. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.79 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.14, a P/E/G ratio of 0.78 and a beta of 1.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64, a current ratio of 3.34 and a quick ratio of 2.58.

Element Solutions (NYSE:ESI) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 28th. The company reported $0.37 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.31 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $550.10 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $505.26 million. Element Solutions had a net margin of 7.66% and a return on equity of 11.96%. The company’s revenue was up 21.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.25 earnings per share. Equities research analysts forecast that Element Solutions Inc will post 1.37 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, June 1st were given a dividend of $0.06 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 28th. This is a boost from Element Solutions’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.05. This represents a $0.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.03%. Element Solutions’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 25.00%.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on ESI shares. CIBC raised their price target on shares of Element Solutions to $2.50 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, June 25th. Loop Capital raised their target price on shares of Element Solutions from $27.00 to $29.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 15th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on shares of Element Solutions to $3.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Friday, June 25th. Wolfe Research started coverage on shares of Element Solutions in a research note on Wednesday, June 9th. They set an “outperform” rating on the stock. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of Element Solutions from $18.00 to $22.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, May 3rd. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $14.58.

About Element Solutions

Element Solutions Inc produces and sells specialty chemical products the United States, China, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Electronics and Industrial & Specialty. The Electronics segment researches, formulates, and sells specialty chemicals and materials for various types of electronics hardware products.

