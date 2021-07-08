TD Asset Management Inc. Buys 22,900 Shares of Keurig Dr Pepper Inc. (NASDAQ:KDP)

TD Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Keurig Dr Pepper Inc. (NASDAQ:KDP) by 17.8% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 151,645 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 22,900 shares during the quarter. TD Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Keurig Dr Pepper were worth $5,212,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Zions Bancorporation N.A. boosted its position in shares of Keurig Dr Pepper by 1,156.7% during the first quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. now owns 842 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 775 shares during the period. First Horizon Corp boosted its position in shares of Keurig Dr Pepper by 7,461.5% during the fourth quarter. First Horizon Corp now owns 983 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 970 shares during the period. Cranbrook Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Keurig Dr Pepper during the first quarter valued at approximately $44,000. Tompkins Financial Corp purchased a new position in shares of Keurig Dr Pepper during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $51,000. Finally, FNY Investment Advisers LLC purchased a new position in shares of Keurig Dr Pepper during the first quarter valued at approximately $54,000. 44.79% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NASDAQ KDP opened at $35.00 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49, a quick ratio of 0.25 and a current ratio of 0.37. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $35.69. Keurig Dr Pepper Inc. has a 1 year low of $26.67 and a 1 year high of $37.11. The firm has a market cap of $49.61 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.09, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.50 and a beta of 0.69.

Keurig Dr Pepper (NASDAQ:KDP) last released its earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The company reported $0.33 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.31 by $0.02. Keurig Dr Pepper had a return on equity of 8.74% and a net margin of 12.55%. The firm had revenue of $2.90 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.71 billion. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Keurig Dr Pepper Inc. will post 1.6 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, July 1st will be given a $0.1875 dividend. This represents a $0.75 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.14%. This is an increase from Keurig Dr Pepper’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.15. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, June 30th. Keurig Dr Pepper’s dividend payout ratio is presently 53.57%.

In other Keurig Dr Pepper news, insider Herbert Derek Hopkins sold 111,537 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.02, for a total value of $4,017,562.74. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 691,117 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $24,894,034.34. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Justin Whitmore purchased 3,289 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, May 3rd. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $36.18 per share, for a total transaction of $118,996.02. Following the completion of the acquisition, the insider now owns 72,284 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,615,235.12. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 1.00% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of analysts have weighed in on the company. Evercore ISI restated a “hold” rating on shares of Keurig Dr Pepper in a report on Monday, May 3rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their target price on Keurig Dr Pepper from $32.00 to $33.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 21st. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on Keurig Dr Pepper from $34.00 to $36.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, April 30th. Credit Suisse Group upped their price target on Keurig Dr Pepper from $30.00 to $33.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, April 30th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised Keurig Dr Pepper from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $33.00 to $39.00 in a research report on Friday, March 19th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $36.88.

Keurig Dr Pepper Inc operates as a beverage company in the United States and internationally. It operates through four segments: Coffee Systems, Packaged Beverages, Beverage Concentrates, and Latin America Beverages. The Coffee Systems segment offers Keurig single serve brewers and specialty coffee to home, offices, restaurants, cafeterias, convenience stores, and hotels, as well as produces and sells range of other specialty beverages in K-Cup pods, such as hot and iced teas, hot cocoa, and other beverages.

