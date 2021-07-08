TD Asset Management Inc. Grows Stock Position in F5 Networks, Inc. (NASDAQ:FFIV)

TD Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in F5 Networks, Inc. (NASDAQ:FFIV) by 13.9% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 21,106 shares of the network technology company’s stock after buying an additional 2,575 shares during the period. TD Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in F5 Networks were worth $4,403,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Burleson & Company LLC purchased a new stake in shares of F5 Networks in the 1st quarter worth about $26,000. Mascoma Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in F5 Networks in the 1st quarter valued at about $40,000. Whittier Trust Co. purchased a new position in F5 Networks in the 1st quarter valued at about $42,000. North Star Investment Management Corp. purchased a new position in F5 Networks in the 1st quarter valued at about $47,000. Finally, Regent Peak Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in F5 Networks in the 4th quarter valued at about $50,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.64% of the company’s stock.

FFIV has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered shares of F5 Networks from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and reduced their target price for the company from $191.00 to $165.00 in a report on Tuesday, June 1st. Credit Suisse Group upgraded shares of F5 Networks from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their target price for the company from $203.00 to $235.00 in a report on Thursday, June 10th. TheStreet downgraded shares of F5 Networks from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 27th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC upped their price objective on shares of F5 Networks from $245.00 to $255.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. F5 Networks has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $207.07.

FFIV opened at $186.91 on Thursday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $185.74. The firm has a market cap of $11.14 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.67, a PEG ratio of 1.94 and a beta of 1.05. F5 Networks, Inc. has a 1 year low of $116.79 and a 1 year high of $216.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a current ratio of 1.01.

F5 Networks (NASDAQ:FFIV) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, April 27th. The network technology company reported $2.50 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.60 by $0.90. The firm had revenue of $645.29 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $635.98 million. F5 Networks had a net margin of 11.28% and a return on equity of 18.60%. The company’s revenue was up 10.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $2.23 EPS. On average, analysts expect that F5 Networks, Inc. will post 7.02 EPS for the current year.

In other F5 Networks news, CEO Francois Locoh-Donou sold 1,300 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $191.90, for a total value of $249,470.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 75,221 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $14,434,909.90. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Francis J. Pelzer sold 500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $191.90, for a total transaction of $95,950.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 12,972 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,489,326.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 16,843 shares of company stock valued at $3,159,831. Corporate insiders own 0.46% of the company’s stock.

F5 Networks Company Profile

F5 Networks, Inc provides multi-cloud application services for the security, performance, and availability of network applications, servers, and storage systems. The company's multi-cloud application services enable its customers to develop, deploy, operate, secure, and govern applications in any architecture, from on-premises to the public cloud.

