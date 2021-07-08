TD Asset Management Inc. Has $4.38 Million Stock Holdings in Selective Insurance Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:SIGI)

TD Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in Selective Insurance Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:SIGI) by 2.1% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 60,388 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,269 shares during the quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. owned 0.10% of Selective Insurance Group worth $4,381,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of SIGI. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its holdings in shares of Selective Insurance Group by 13.5% in the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 203,392 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $13,624,000 after purchasing an additional 24,143 shares in the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Selective Insurance Group during the 4th quarter worth about $215,000. D.A. Davidson & CO. acquired a new position in Selective Insurance Group during the 4th quarter worth about $204,000. Rhumbline Advisers lifted its holdings in Selective Insurance Group by 9.2% during the 4th quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 206,578 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $13,837,000 after buying an additional 17,332 shares during the period. Finally, Teacher Retirement System of Texas acquired a new position in Selective Insurance Group during the 4th quarter worth about $366,000. 79.12% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

SIGI stock opened at $80.09 on Thursday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $77.06. Selective Insurance Group, Inc. has a 1-year low of $48.04 and a 1-year high of $82.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22, a quick ratio of 0.30 and a current ratio of 0.30. The company has a market cap of $4.81 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.30, a PEG ratio of 1.59 and a beta of 0.84.

Selective Insurance Group (NASDAQ:SIGI) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The insurance provider reported $1.70 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.97 by $0.73. Selective Insurance Group had a return on equity of 12.46% and a net margin of 11.12%. The business had revenue of $803.90 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $756.43 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.84 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 20.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts forecast that Selective Insurance Group, Inc. will post 5.35 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 1st. Investors of record on Friday, May 14th were given a $0.25 dividend. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.25%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 13th. Selective Insurance Group’s payout ratio is 24.10%.

Several research analysts have commented on the company. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on Selective Insurance Group from $67.00 to $71.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Thursday, April 8th. JMP Securities lifted their target price on Selective Insurance Group from $72.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, April 16th. Bank of America started coverage on Selective Insurance Group in a research report on Friday, May 21st. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $83.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Selective Insurance Group from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $84.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, June 29th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $77.80.

In other Selective Insurance Group news, Director William M. Rue sold 15,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $77.00, for a total transaction of $1,155,000.00. Also, Director Gregory E. Murphy sold 32,388 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $75.59, for a total value of $2,448,208.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 50,388 shares of company stock valued at $3,828,179 over the last ninety days. 2.00% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Selective Insurance Group, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides insurance products and services in the United States. It operates through four segments: Standard Commercial Lines, Standard Personal Lines, E&S Lines, and Investments. The company offers property insurance products, which covers the financial consequences of accidental loss of an insured's real and/or personal property, or earnings; and casualty insurance products that covers the financial consequences of employee injuries in the course of employment, and bodily injury and/or property damage to a third party as a result of an insured's negligent acts, omissions, or legal liabilities, as well as flood insurance products.

