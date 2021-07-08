TD Asset Management Inc. Has $4.51 Million Holdings in California Water Service Group (NYSE:CWT)

TD Asset Management Inc. cut its holdings in shares of California Water Service Group (NYSE:CWT) by 10.0% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 80,090 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 8,922 shares during the quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. owned 0.16% of California Water Service Group worth $4,512,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in CWT. Meeder Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of California Water Service Group by 46.8% during the 1st quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,035 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $58,000 after buying an additional 330 shares during the last quarter. CWM LLC acquired a new stake in shares of California Water Service Group during the 1st quarter valued at about $72,000. Veriti Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of California Water Service Group during the 4th quarter valued at about $86,000. Sittner & Nelson LLC acquired a new stake in shares of California Water Service Group during the 4th quarter valued at about $88,000. Finally, Vantage Consulting Group Inc acquired a new stake in shares of California Water Service Group during the 4th quarter valued at about $102,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 74.67% of the company’s stock.

CWT has been the subject of several research reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded California Water Service Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $61.00 price target for the company in a report on Wednesday, March 17th. Wells Fargo & Company reiterated an “underweight” rating and set a $53.00 price target (down from $57.00) on shares of California Water Service Group in a report on Wednesday, March 10th. Finally, Seaport Global Securities reissued a “sell” rating and issued a $55.00 price objective on shares of California Water Service Group in a research note on Thursday, April 22nd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $56.33.

Shares of CWT stock opened at $58.23 on Thursday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $57.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84, a current ratio of 0.46 and a quick ratio of 0.45. California Water Service Group has a twelve month low of $41.19 and a twelve month high of $61.98. The company has a market cap of $2.96 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.70 and a beta of 0.12.

California Water Service Group (NYSE:CWT) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 29th. The utilities provider reported ($0.06) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.03) by ($0.03). The company had revenue of $147.74 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $131.00 million. California Water Service Group had a net margin of 13.98% and a return on equity of 12.95%. Sell-side analysts predict that California Water Service Group will post 1.74 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 21st. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 10th were given a $0.23 dividend. This represents a $0.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.58%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 7th. California Water Service Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 46.70%.

In other California Water Service Group news, insider Gerald A. Simon sold 854 shares of California Water Service Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $58.73, for a total value of $50,155.42. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 6,712 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $394,195.76. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, VP David B. Healey sold 500 shares of California Water Service Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $57.00, for a total value of $28,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 15,755 shares in the company, valued at $898,035. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 3,315 shares of company stock worth $193,116. Company insiders own 0.96% of the company’s stock.

California Water Service Group Profile

California Water Service Group, through its subsidiaries, provides water utility and other related services in California, Washington, New Mexico, and Hawaii. It is involved in the production, purchase, storage, treatment, testing, distribution, and sale of water for domestic, industrial, public, and irrigation uses, as well as for fire protection.

