TD Asset Management Inc. Has $5.07 Million Stock Position in Xencor, Inc. (NASDAQ:XNCR)

TD Asset Management Inc. grew its position in Xencor, Inc. (NASDAQ:XNCR) by 10.5% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 117,703 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after buying an additional 11,161 shares during the quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. owned approximately 0.20% of Xencor worth $5,068,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in XNCR. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of Xencor in the fourth quarter worth about $35,555,000. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Xencor by 3.0% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 9,507,428 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $409,389,000 after purchasing an additional 277,940 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in shares of Xencor by 77.2% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 354,571 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $15,469,000 after purchasing an additional 154,439 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Xencor by 323.1% during the first quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 89,558 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $3,857,000 after purchasing an additional 68,389 shares during the period. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Xencor by 798.8% during the first quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 72,300 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $3,113,000 after purchasing an additional 64,256 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 99.23% of the company’s stock.

Get Xencor alerts:

XNCR opened at $33.84 on Thursday. Xencor, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $29.28 and a fifty-two week high of $58.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a current ratio of 5.92 and a quick ratio of 5.92. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $38.02. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.97 billion, a P/E ratio of -30.49 and a beta of 0.68.

Xencor (NASDAQ:XNCR) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.04) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.76) by $0.72. Xencor had a negative net margin of 51.29% and a negative return on equity of 11.11%. The firm had revenue of $33.97 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $13.05 million. On average, analysts forecast that Xencor, Inc. will post -2.02 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. TheStreet lowered shares of Xencor from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research report on Monday, June 21st. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Xencor from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, July 3rd. SVB Leerink reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $57.00 price objective on shares of Xencor in a research report on Sunday, May 9th. Finally, Wedbush cut their price objective on shares of Xencor from $52.00 to $47.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, May 6th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $50.33.

Xencor Profile

Xencor, Inc, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery and development of engineered monoclonal antibody and cytokine therapeutics to treat patients with cancer and autoimmune diseases in the United states and internationally. The company's product candidates include Obexelimab, an immune inhibitor that has completed Phase 2 clinical trial for the treatment of IgG4-related disease and systemic lupus erythematosus, as well as in Phase 1b/2a clinical trial to treat moderate-to-severe rheumatoid arthritis; Plamotamab, a tumor-targeted antibody, which is in Phase 1 clinical trial to treat non-Hodgkin lymphoma; XmAb717, XmAb841, and XmAb104, a bispecific antibody that is in Phase 1 clinical trial to treat patients with selected advanced solid tumors; and Vibecotamab, which is in Phase 1 clinical trial for the treatment of acute myeloid leukemia and other CD123-expressing hematologic malignancies.

Featured Article: What are the Benefits of Index Funds?



Receive News & Ratings for Xencor Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Xencor and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.