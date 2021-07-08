TD Asset Management Inc. Increases Stock Position in Novavax, Inc. (NASDAQ:NVAX)

TD Asset Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Novavax, Inc. (NASDAQ:NVAX) by 30.7% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 24,968 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after buying an additional 5,868 shares during the period. TD Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Novavax were worth $4,527,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Rothschild & Co. Asset Management US Inc. purchased a new stake in Novavax during the first quarter worth $16,672,000. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in Novavax by 12.9% during the first quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 764 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $138,000 after buying an additional 87 shares in the last quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP purchased a new stake in Novavax during the first quarter worth $40,000. Franklin Resources Inc. lifted its holdings in Novavax by 2.1% during the first quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 1,305,410 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $236,684,000 after purchasing an additional 27,121 shares in the last quarter. Finally, SevenOneSeven Capital Management purchased a new position in Novavax during the first quarter valued at $316,000. 56.58% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, CEO Stanley C. Erck sold 52,559 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $215.89, for a total transaction of $11,346,962.51. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 35,676 shares in the company, valued at $7,702,091.64. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Gregory M. Glenn sold 8,129 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $206.11, for a total transaction of $1,675,468.19. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 85,914 shares of company stock valued at $17,382,933. 2.10% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several equities analysts have issued reports on the stock. HC Wainwright decreased their price objective on shares of Novavax from $317.00 to $294.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, May 12th. B. Riley decreased their price objective on shares of Novavax from $365.00 to $286.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, May 12th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Novavax from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $118.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, May 12th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a $161.00 price objective (down from $285.00) on shares of Novavax in a report on Tuesday, May 18th. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald increased their price objective on shares of Novavax from $217.00 to $272.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 15th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $210.14.

NASDAQ:NVAX opened at $185.78 on Thursday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $177.80. The company has a current ratio of 1.86, a quick ratio of 1.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33. The stock has a market capitalization of $13.77 billion, a P/E ratio of -20.06 and a beta of 1.60. Novavax, Inc. has a twelve month low of $76.59 and a twelve month high of $331.68.

Novavax (NASDAQ:NVAX) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 10th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($3.05) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($2.65) by ($0.40). Novavax had a negative return on equity of 125.71% and a negative net margin of 66.90%. The business had revenue of $447.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $233.90 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted ($0.58) earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 13124.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts expect that Novavax, Inc. will post -6.42 earnings per share for the current year.

Novavax, Inc, a biotechnology company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of vaccines to prevent serious infectious diseases and address health needs. The company's vaccine candidates include NVX-CoV2373, a coronavirus vaccine candidate that is in two Phase III trials, one Phase IIb trial, and one Phase I/II trial; NanoFlu, a nanoparticle seasonal quadrivalent influenza vaccine candidate that is in Phase 3 clinical trial; and ResVax, a respiratory syncytial virus (RSV) fusion (F) protein nanoparticle vaccine candidate.

