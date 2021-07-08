TD Asset Management Inc. Invests $4.96 Million in TELUS International (Cda) Inc. (NYSE:TIXT)

TD Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in TELUS International (Cda) Inc. (NYSE:TIXT) in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor bought 176,518 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,964,000. TD Asset Management Inc. owned approximately 0.07% of TELUS International (Cda) as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in TIXT. Toronto Dominion Bank bought a new position in TELUS International (Cda) during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $287,000. Scotia Capital Inc. bought a new position in TELUS International (Cda) during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $435,000. Federated Hermes Inc. bought a new position in TELUS International (Cda) during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $560,000. MEAG MUNICH ERGO Kapitalanlagegesellschaft mbH bought a new position in TELUS International (Cda) during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $580,000. Finally, CIBC World Markets Inc. bought a new position in TELUS International (Cda) during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $639,000. 9.43% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE:TIXT opened at $32.83 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 1.10, a quick ratio of 1.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $30.65. The company has a market capitalization of $8.72 billion and a PE ratio of 53.82. TELUS International has a 52 week low of $26.92 and a 52 week high of $33.60.

TELUS International (Cda) (NYSE:TIXT) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, May 7th. The company reported $0.15 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.18 by ($0.03). The business had revenue of $505.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $497.45 million. As a group, research analysts forecast that TELUS International will post 0.8 EPS for the current year.

Several analysts have commented on the company. National Bank Financial assumed coverage on TELUS International (Cda) in a research note on Thursday, May 27th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $40.00 target price on the stock. BMO Capital Markets increased their target price on TELUS International (Cda) from $34.00 to $37.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, May 10th. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on TELUS International (Cda) from $31.00 to $32.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, May 10th. National Bank of Canada assumed coverage on TELUS International (Cda) in a research note on Friday, May 28th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $40.00 target price on the stock. Finally, National Bankshares set a $40.00 price target on TELUS International (Cda) and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, May 28th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $36.38.

TELUS International (Cda) Inc provides customer experience and digital business services in Europe, North America, the Asia-Pacific, and the Central America. It offers digital experience solutions, such as AI and bots, omnichannel CX, mobility solutions, cloud contact center, big data, platform transformation, and UX/UI design; and customer experience solutions, including work anywhere/work from home, customer care, technical support, sales growth and retention, and healthcare/patient experience.

