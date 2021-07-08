TD Asset Management Inc. Sells 45,536 Shares of Signature Bank (NASDAQ:SBNY)

TD Asset Management Inc. decreased its position in shares of Signature Bank (NASDAQ:SBNY) by 66.3% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 23,133 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 45,536 shares during the period. TD Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Signature Bank were worth $5,230,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in shares of Signature Bank by 15.5% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,162,093 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,167,149,000 after purchasing an additional 691,739 shares during the period. Mirova US LLC increased its holdings in shares of Signature Bank by 89.8% during the fourth quarter. Mirova US LLC now owns 773,378 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $104,630,000 after acquiring an additional 365,825 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Signature Bank by 6.0% during the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 720,723 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $162,955,000 after acquiring an additional 40,965 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its holdings in shares of Signature Bank by 3.6% during the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 674,283 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $152,454,000 after acquiring an additional 23,390 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Parnassus Investments CA purchased a new position in shares of Signature Bank during the first quarter valued at approximately $140,078,000.

Get Signature Bank alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ:SBNY opened at $241.09 on Thursday. Signature Bank has a 1 year low of $71.44 and a 1 year high of $263.99. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $246.92. The stock has a market capitalization of $12.91 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.28, a PEG ratio of 1.98 and a beta of 1.99. The company has a quick ratio of 0.94, a current ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54.

Signature Bank (NASDAQ:SBNY) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, April 20th. The bank reported $3.24 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.85 by $0.39. Signature Bank had a return on equity of 11.10% and a net margin of 30.40%. The business had revenue of $439.21 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $431.00 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.88 earnings per share. Analysts expect that Signature Bank will post 13.2 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 14th. Investors of record on Monday, May 3rd were issued a $0.56 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, April 30th. This represents a $2.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.93%. Signature Bank’s payout ratio is 22.49%.

Several research analysts have weighed in on the company. Jefferies Financial Group reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $273.00 price objective on shares of Signature Bank in a research report on Friday, May 7th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on Signature Bank from $350.00 to $375.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, June 11th. Stephens upped their target price on Signature Bank from $280.00 to $310.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 17th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their target price on Signature Bank from $165.00 to $285.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 27th. Finally, Piper Sandler upped their price objective on Signature Bank from $270.00 to $313.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, June 25th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, fifteen have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Signature Bank currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $264.56.

Signature Bank Profile

Signature Bank commercial banking products and services. It accepts various deposit products, including commercial checking accounts, money market accounts, escrow deposit accounts, cash concentration accounts, interest-bearing and non-interest-bearing checking accounts, certificates of deposit, time deposits, and other cash management products.

Further Reading: What is a balanced fund?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SBNY? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Signature Bank (NASDAQ:SBNY).

Receive News & Ratings for Signature Bank Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Signature Bank and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.