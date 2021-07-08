Teck Resources’ (TECK.B) “Buy” Rating Reiterated at Bank of America

Teck Resources (TSE:TECK.B)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by equities research analysts at Bank of America in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, BayStreet.CA reports.

Several other equities research analysts have also issued reports on the stock. TD Securities lifted their price target on shares of Teck Resources from C$35.00 to C$37.00 in a research note on Wednesday, June 30th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price target on shares of Teck Resources from C$36.00 to C$35.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, April 27th. Raymond James lifted their price target on shares of Teck Resources from C$32.00 to C$35.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 9th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price target on shares of Teck Resources from C$33.00 to C$39.00 in a research note on Wednesday, June 30th. Finally, CIBC boosted their price objective on shares of Teck Resources from C$33.00 to C$34.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 25th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating, ten have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of C$32.03.

Shares of TSE:TECK.B traded down C$0.49 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching C$27.73. 1,239,081 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,208,423. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 39.54, a quick ratio of 0.49 and a current ratio of 1.16. Teck Resources has a fifty-two week low of C$13.46 and a fifty-two week high of C$32.27. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is C$28.52. The firm has a market cap of C$14.74 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -59.34.

Teck Resources Limited researches, explores for, develops, and produces natural resources in the Asia Pacific, the Americas, and Europe. It operates through five segments: Steelmaking, Coal, Copper, Zinc, Energy, and Corporate. The company's principal products include steelmaking coal; copper concentrates and refined copper cathodes; refined zinc and zinc concentrates; energy products, such as bitumen; and lead concentrates.

