Teck Resources (TSE:TECK.B) Price Target Cut to C$30.00

Teck Resources (TSE:TECK.B) had its price objective decreased by stock analysts at Barclays from C$31.00 to C$30.00 in a report released on Thursday, BayStreet.CA reports. Barclays‘s price objective would suggest a potential upside of 8.19% from the company’s previous close.

TECK.B has been the topic of several other research reports. Bank of America restated a “buy” rating on shares of Teck Resources in a report on Thursday. TD Securities increased their price objective on Teck Resources from C$35.00 to C$37.00 in a report on Wednesday, June 30th. CIBC increased their price objective on Teck Resources from C$33.00 to C$34.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 25th. Raymond James increased their price objective on Teck Resources from C$32.00 to C$35.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 9th. Finally, Scotiabank increased their price objective on Teck Resources from C$30.00 to C$31.00 in a report on Monday, April 12th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating, ten have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of C$32.03.

Shares of TECK.B stock traded down C$0.49 on Thursday, hitting C$27.73. The stock had a trading volume of 1,239,081 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,208,423. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 39.54, a current ratio of 1.16 and a quick ratio of 0.49. The firm has a market capitalization of C$14.74 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -59.34. Teck Resources has a 1 year low of C$13.46 and a 1 year high of C$32.27. The firm has a 50 day moving average of C$28.52.

Teck Resources Limited researches, explores for, develops, and produces natural resources in the Asia Pacific, the Americas, and Europe. It operates through five segments: Steelmaking, Coal, Copper, Zinc, Energy, and Corporate. The company's principal products include steelmaking coal; copper concentrates and refined copper cathodes; refined zinc and zinc concentrates; energy products, such as bitumen; and lead concentrates.

