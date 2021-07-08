Tecnoglass (NASDAQ:TGLS) Shares Gap Down to $19.56

Shares of Tecnoglass Inc. (NASDAQ:TGLS) gapped down prior to trading on Thursday . The stock had previously closed at $19.56, but opened at $18.40. Tecnoglass shares last traded at $18.75, with a volume of 602 shares.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on the company. Colliers Securities reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Tecnoglass in a report on Thursday, July 1st. Raymond James raised Tecnoglass from an “outperform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $10.00 to $15.00 in a report on Monday, May 10th. Robert W. Baird lifted their price objective on Tecnoglass from $14.00 to $18.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, May 10th. B. Riley cut Tecnoglass from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $17.00 to $23.00 in a report on Wednesday, June 2nd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Tecnoglass from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $18.00 price objective for the company in a report on Wednesday, May 12th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, four have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $16.33.

The firm has a market cap of $910.50 million, a P/E ratio of 17.78, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.84 and a beta of 1.67. The company has a quick ratio of 2.14, a current ratio of 2.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.09. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $18.60.

Tecnoglass (NASDAQ:TGLS) last announced its earnings results on Friday, May 7th. The company reported $0.35 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.22 by $0.13. Tecnoglass had a return on equity of 26.19% and a net margin of 12.83%. The company had revenue of $110.88 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $99.68 million. Analysts forecast that Tecnoglass Inc. will post 1.19 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 30th. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 30th will be given a $0.027 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, June 29th. This represents a $0.11 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.57%. Tecnoglass’s payout ratio is 13.92%.

In related news, Director Julio A. Torres sold 20,000 shares of Tecnoglass stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.87, for a total value of $317,400.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 85,520 shares in the company, valued at $1,357,202.40. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 1.60% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in TGLS. Sei Investments Co. increased its position in Tecnoglass by 30.1% in the fourth quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 139,290 shares of the company’s stock worth $962,000 after purchasing an additional 32,266 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new position in shares of Tecnoglass during the 4th quarter worth about $561,000. Squarepoint Ops LLC grew its position in shares of Tecnoglass by 139.2% during the 4th quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 27,164 shares of the company’s stock worth $188,000 after buying an additional 15,807 shares during the period. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new position in shares of Tecnoglass during the 4th quarter worth about $139,000. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its position in shares of Tecnoglass by 11.4% during the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 174,176 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,204,000 after buying an additional 17,817 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 19.26% of the company’s stock.

About Tecnoglass

Tecnoglass Inc, through its subsidiaries, manufactures, supplies, and installs architectural glass, windows, and associated aluminum products for the commercial and residential construction industries in North, Central, and South America. The company offers low emissivity, laminated/thermo-laminated, thermo-acoustic, tempered, silk-screened, curved, and digital print glass products.

