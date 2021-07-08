Ted Baker (LON:TED) Shares Cross Above 200 Day Moving Average of $0.00

Ted Baker Plc (LON:TED)’s share price passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of GBX 0 ($0.00) and traded as high as GBX 162.50 ($2.12). Ted Baker shares last traded at GBX 150.40 ($1.96), with a volume of 551,871 shares changing hands.

Separately, Liberum Capital reissued a “buy” rating and set a GBX 225 ($2.94) price target on shares of Ted Baker in a research report on Monday, June 14th.

The stock has a market capitalization of £277.65 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.68. The company has a current ratio of 1.54, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 92.33. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is GBX 168.98.

Ted Baker Plc engages in the design, wholesale, and retail of menswear, womenswear, and accessories under the Ted Baker brand in the United States, the United Kingdome, Europe, Canada, and South Africa. The company operates through three segments: Retail, Wholesale, and Licensing. It offers various collections, including global, phormal, endurance, accessories, bedding, children's wear, eyewear, footwear, fragrance and skin wear, gifting and stationery, jewelry, lingerie and sleepwear, luggage, neckwear, rugs, suiting, technical accessories, tiles, and watches.

