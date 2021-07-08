Teladoc Health, Inc. (NYSE:TDOC) is Cota Capital Management LLC’s 6th Largest Position

Cota Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Teladoc Health, Inc. (NYSE:TDOC) by 13.7% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 162,156 shares of the health services provider’s stock after buying an additional 19,530 shares during the period. Teladoc Health accounts for 6.5% of Cota Capital Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 6th biggest position. Cota Capital Management LLC owned approximately 0.10% of Teladoc Health worth $29,472,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. First National Bank of South Miami boosted its holdings in Teladoc Health by 560.0% in the fourth quarter. First National Bank of South Miami now owns 132 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 112 shares during the last quarter. TFO TDC LLC bought a new stake in Teladoc Health in the first quarter valued at about $27,000. Berman Capital Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Teladoc Health by 234.9% in the fourth quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 144 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 101 shares during the period. Kathmere Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Teladoc Health by 228.9% in the fourth quarter. Kathmere Capital Management LLC now owns 148 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 103 shares during the period. Finally, Marshall Wace North America L.P. acquired a new position in Teladoc Health in the first quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.81% of the company’s stock.

In other news, SVP Daniel Trencher sold 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $181.00, for a total transaction of $362,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Arnnon Geshuri sold 3,959 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $146.40, for a total transaction of $579,597.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 92,958 shares in the company, valued at approximately $13,609,051.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 59,368 shares of company stock worth $10,000,585. 6.47% of the stock is owned by insiders.

NYSE:TDOC traded down $0.96 on Thursday, reaching $157.30. 54,158 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,343,597. The company has a fifty day moving average of $153.32. The company has a quick ratio of 3.74, a current ratio of 3.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09. Teladoc Health, Inc. has a 52 week low of $129.74 and a 52 week high of $308.00.

Teladoc Health (NYSE:TDOC) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The health services provider reported $0.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.57) by $0.70. The business had revenue of $453.68 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $452.12 million. Teladoc Health had a negative net margin of 47.93% and a negative return on equity of 0.60%. Teladoc Health’s revenue for the quarter was up 150.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted ($0.40) earnings per share. Analysts anticipate that Teladoc Health, Inc. will post -3.02 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of research firms have weighed in on TDOC. Truist cut their target price on Teladoc Health from $275.00 to $206.00 in a research report on Monday, May 10th. Credit Suisse Group dropped their price target on Teladoc Health from $300.00 to $264.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, April 30th. KeyCorp cut their target price on shares of Teladoc Health from $270.00 to $220.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 29th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Oppenheimer cut their target price on shares of Teladoc Health from $270.00 to $250.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 29th. Finally, BTIG Research dropped their price target on shares of Teladoc Health from $330.00 to $300.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 29th. Twelve analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Teladoc Health presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $239.77.

Teladoc Health, Inc provides virtual healthcare services on a business-to-business basis in the United States and internationally. It covers various clinical conditions, including non-critical, episodic care, chronic, and complicated cases like cancer and congestive heart failure, as well as offers telehealth solutions, chronic condition management, expert medical services, behavioral health solutions, guidance and support, and platform and program services.

