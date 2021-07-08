Telcoin (TEL) Market Capitalization Tops $1.06 Billion

Telcoin (CURRENCY:TEL) traded down 10.8% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 16:00 PM ET on July 8th. Over the last week, Telcoin has traded 20.5% lower against the U.S. dollar. One Telcoin coin can now be purchased for $0.0195 or 0.00000059 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Telcoin has a market cap of $1.06 billion and $21.08 million worth of Telcoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get Telcoin alerts:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003038 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $18.75 or 0.00056967 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded down 7.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.06 or 0.00003223 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 4.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $6.20 or 0.00018839 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003039 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 4.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $308.17 or 0.00936292 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded down 6.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000345 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded down 7.6% against the dollar and now trades at $14.50 or 0.00044048 BTC.

Telcoin Profile

TEL is a coin. It was first traded on November 11th, 2017. Telcoin’s total supply is 100,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 54,157,110,195 coins. The Reddit community for Telcoin is /r/telcoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for Telcoin is www.telco.in . The official message board for Telcoin is medium.com/@telcoin . Telcoin’s official Twitter account is @telcoin_team and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Telcoin is an Ethereum-based ERC20 token that will be distributed and accepted by telecom operators. “

Telcoin Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Telcoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Telcoin should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Telcoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Telcoin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Telcoin and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.