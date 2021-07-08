Telenor ASA’s (TELNY) Neutral Rating Reaffirmed at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

Telenor ASA (OTCMKTS:TELNY)‘s stock had its “neutral” rating reaffirmed by equities researchers at JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a report released on Thursday, The Fly reports.

A number of other equities research analysts have also commented on the company. Zacks Investment Research raised Telenor ASA from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, May 22nd. UBS Group reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Telenor ASA in a research report on Friday, April 30th. BNP Paribas lowered Telenor ASA from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 18th. Exane BNP Paribas lowered Telenor ASA from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 18th. Finally, Berenberg Bank reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Telenor ASA in a research report on Tuesday, June 8th. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $20.00.

Shares of TELNY traded up $0.07 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $16.97. The stock had a trading volume of 40,038 shares, compared to its average volume of 59,962. Telenor ASA has a 12 month low of $14.75 and a 12 month high of $18.78. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $17.49. The company has a quick ratio of 0.84, a current ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.40.

Telenor ASA (OTCMKTS:TELNY) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The utilities provider reported ($0.31) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $3.39 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.13 billion. Telenor ASA had a return on equity of 27.71% and a net margin of 10.11%. On average, analysts expect that Telenor ASA will post 0.77 EPS for the current year.

About Telenor ASA

Telenor ASA, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a telecommunication company worldwide. Its principal products and services include mobile communication, fixed line communication, and broadcasting services. The company's mobile communication services comprise voice, data, Internet, and content services, as well as customer equipment and messaging.

