Tellurian (NASDAQ:TELL) Trading Up 5.1%

Tellurian Inc. (NASDAQ:TELL) shares were up 5.1% on Thursday . The company traded as high as $4.33 and last traded at $4.32. Approximately 192,703 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 99% from the average daily volume of 13,030,376 shares. The stock had previously closed at $4.11.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on TELL shares. Evercore ISI upgraded shares of Tellurian from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $3.00 to $7.00 in a report on Tuesday, June 8th. Wolfe Research upped their target price on shares of Tellurian from $5.00 to $7.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, May 27th. B. Riley started coverage on shares of Tellurian in a report on Thursday. They issued a “buy” rating and a $8.00 target price on the stock. Scotiabank increased their price objective on shares of Tellurian from $3.00 to $5.50 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 1st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Tellurian from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 16th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $6.02.

Get Tellurian alerts:

The business’s 50 day moving average price is $3.62. The stock has a market cap of $1.79 billion, a PE ratio of -5.79 and a beta of 2.38.

Tellurian (NASDAQ:TELL) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The oil and gas producer reported ($0.08) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.07) by ($0.01). Tellurian had a negative net margin of 519.33% and a negative return on equity of 95.01%. The company had revenue of $8.71 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $17.62 million. Equities analysts forecast that Tellurian Inc. will post -0.2 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, Director Diana Derycz Kessler bought 100,000 shares of Tellurian stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 27th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $2.14 per share, with a total value of $214,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 205,441 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $439,643.74. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 15.80% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in TELL. Aperio Group LLC bought a new position in Tellurian in the 4th quarter worth approximately $54,000. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in Tellurian by 22.5% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 11,621,539 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $14,876,000 after buying an additional 2,136,440 shares during the period. New York State Common Retirement Fund boosted its holdings in Tellurian by 120.8% in the 4th quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 162,300 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $208,000 after buying an additional 88,800 shares during the period. ProShare Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Tellurian by 85.2% in the 4th quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 37,238 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $48,000 after buying an additional 17,132 shares during the period. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its holdings in Tellurian by 31.9% in the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 163,686 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $209,000 after buying an additional 39,624 shares during the period. 23.75% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Tellurian Company Profile (NASDAQ:TELL)

Tellurian Inc engages in the natural gas business worldwide. The company is developing a portfolio of natural gas production, liquefied natural gas (LNG) marketing, and infrastructure assets that includes an approximately 27.6 million tonnes per annum LNG terminal facility and an associated pipeline in southwest Louisiana.

See Also: Trading Strategy Examples and Plans

Receive News & Ratings for Tellurian Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tellurian and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.