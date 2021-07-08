TELUS Co. (NYSE:TU) Stock Position Raised by Goldman Sachs Group Inc.

Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its position in shares of TELUS Co. (NYSE:TU) (TSE:T) by 1,128.1% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 3,861,598 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,547,171 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. owned 0.30% of TELUS worth $76,962,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company increased its holdings in shares of TELUS by 29.9% during the 1st quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 30,121,648 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $754,246,000 after acquiring an additional 6,941,905 shares during the last quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia increased its holdings in shares of TELUS by 10.5% during the 1st quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia now owns 17,637,208 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $352,612,000 after acquiring an additional 1,669,481 shares during the last quarter. Fiera Capital Corp increased its holdings in shares of TELUS by 9.2% during the 1st quarter. Fiera Capital Corp now owns 10,013,550 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $199,427,000 after acquiring an additional 844,640 shares during the last quarter. FIL Ltd increased its holdings in shares of TELUS by 95.9% during the 1st quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 9,426,147 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $187,743,000 after acquiring an additional 4,613,697 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Scotia Capital Inc. grew its holdings in TELUS by 11.7% in the 1st quarter. Scotia Capital Inc. now owns 8,890,471 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $176,982,000 after buying an additional 930,926 shares during the last quarter. 51.02% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

TELUS stock opened at $22.34 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.11, a current ratio of 0.84 and a quick ratio of 0.78. The company has a market cap of $30.27 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.38, a PEG ratio of 2.99 and a beta of 0.67. TELUS Co. has a one year low of $16.22 and a one year high of $23.28. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $22.21.

TELUS (NYSE:TU) (TSE:T) last posted its earnings results on Friday, May 7th. The Wireless communications provider reported $0.21 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.23 by ($0.02). The company had revenue of $3.09 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.16 billion. TELUS had a return on equity of 9.81% and a net margin of 7.41%. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that TELUS Co. will post 0.91 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 2nd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 10th were given a $0.2594 dividend. This is an increase from TELUS’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.25. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, June 9th. This represents a $1.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.64%. TELUS’s payout ratio is presently 58.23%.

TU has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. TD Securities lowered their target price on TELUS from $31.00 to $30.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, April 5th. National Bank Financial reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of TELUS in a report on Thursday, April 1st. CIBC raised their target price on TELUS from $28.00 to $29.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, May 10th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on TELUS from $29.00 to $30.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, April 1st. Finally, Barclays raised their target price on TELUS from $21.00 to $24.00 in a report on Monday, May 10th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $28.33.

TELUS Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides a range of telecommunications and information technology products and services in Canada. It operates through Wireless and Wireline segments. The Wireless segment offers a range of telecommunications products and services. Its wireless products and services include network revenue comprising data and voice; and equipment sales from mobile technologies.

