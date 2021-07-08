TELUS (TSE:T) Stock Crosses Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $0.00

TELUS Co. (TSE:T) (NYSE:TU)’s share price passed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of C$0.00 and traded as high as C$27.97. TELUS shares last traded at C$27.90, with a volume of 2,793,837 shares changing hands.
Several equities research analysts have commented on T shares. CIBC reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a C$29.00 target price on shares of TELUS in a research note on Tuesday, June 22nd. Canaccord Genuity increased their price target on TELUS from C$29.00 to C$30.00 in a report on Monday, May 10th. Desjardins reissued a “buy” rating on shares of TELUS in a report on Thursday, March 18th. Royal Bank of Canada reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a C$30.00 price target on shares of TELUS in a report on Tuesday, May 4th. Finally, National Bankshares reduced their price target on TELUS from C$29.00 to C$28.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, April 1st. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. TELUS currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of C$29.25.
The firm has a market cap of C$37.80 billion and a PE ratio of 30.63. The business’s 50-day moving average is C$27.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 129.36, a current ratio of 0.85 and a quick ratio of 0.70.
The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 2nd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 10th were given a $0.316 dividend. This represents a $1.26 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.53%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, June 9th. This is a boost from TELUS’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.31. TELUS’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 132.26%.
About TELUS (TSE:T)
TELUS Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides a range of telecommunications and information technology products and services in Canada. It operates through Wireless and Wireline segments. The Wireless segment offers a range of telecommunications products and services. Its wireless products and services include network revenue comprising data and voice; and equipment sales from mobile technologies.
Read More: Green Investing
Receive News & Ratings for TELUS Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for TELUS and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.