TEMCO 1-Day Volume Reaches $730,076.00 (TEMCO)

TEMCO (CURRENCY:TEMCO) traded down 5.9% against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 23:00 PM Eastern on July 8th. TEMCO has a total market capitalization of $14.09 million and approximately $730,076.00 worth of TEMCO was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One TEMCO coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0047 or 0.00000014 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last week, TEMCO has traded 0.5% lower against the dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003025 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.61 or 0.00001859 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 5.6% against the dollar and now trades at $15.33 or 0.00046364 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 9.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $39.23 or 0.00118662 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $53.78 or 0.00162650 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded 5.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 1.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $32,845.42 or 0.99345045 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded down 4.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.95 or 0.00002885 BTC.

Wrapped BNB (WBNB) traded down 5.2% against the dollar and now trades at $309.52 or 0.00936184 BTC.

TEMCO Coin Profile

TEMCO’s genesis date was September 12th, 2018. TEMCO’s total supply is 6,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 2,974,234,734 coins. TEMCO’s official Twitter account is @TEMCOLABS and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official message board for TEMCO is medium.com/temcolabs . The official website for TEMCO is www.temco.io . The Reddit community for TEMCO is /r/temcolabs and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “TEMCO combines innovative technologies – smart contracts, blockchain, and big data. Data is uploaded to the blockchain using smart contracts and then migrated to big data. This design enables businesses to maximize the use of valuable information. TEMCO tokens and incentive points are rewarded to users when they participate in the community. To motivate users, it gives more TEMCO tokens and incentive points to monthly top reviewers, highly rated businesses, and community-voted feedback writers. Users can spend the tokens in the TEMCO marketplace. “

Buying and Selling TEMCO

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as TEMCO directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire TEMCO should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase TEMCO using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

