Tempur Sealy International, Inc. (NYSE:TPX) Receives Consensus Rating of “Buy” from Brokerages

Tempur Sealy International, Inc. (NYSE:TPX) has been given a consensus recommendation of “Buy” by the twelve ratings firms that are covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have assigned a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month price target among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $39.07.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on TPX. UBS Group increased their price objective on shares of Tempur Sealy International from $40.00 to $48.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, April 12th. Truist increased their price objective on shares of Tempur Sealy International from $45.00 to $50.00 in a report on Friday, April 30th. Truist Securities increased their price objective on shares of Tempur Sealy International from $45.00 to $50.00 in a report on Friday, April 30th. Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on shares of Tempur Sealy International in a report on Tuesday, March 30th. They set a “hold” rating and a $38.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, KeyCorp increased their price objective on shares of Tempur Sealy International from $41.00 to $43.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, April 30th.

In other news, Director Robert B. Trussell, Jr. sold 10,804 shares of Tempur Sealy International stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $38.00, for a total transaction of $410,552.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 43,459 shares in the company, valued at $1,651,442. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Steven H. Rusing sold 1,600 shares of Tempur Sealy International stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $39.54, for a total transaction of $63,264.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 99,747 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,943,996.38. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 100,484 shares of company stock worth $3,957,374 in the last 90 days. 3.78% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. KBC Group NV purchased a new stake in shares of Tempur Sealy International during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund acquired a new stake in shares of Tempur Sealy International during the first quarter worth approximately $57,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC grew its position in shares of Tempur Sealy International by 85.0% during the first quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 1,584 shares of the company’s stock worth $57,000 after buying an additional 728 shares in the last quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors acquired a new stake in shares of Tempur Sealy International during the first quarter worth approximately $81,000. Finally, Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Tempur Sealy International during the fourth quarter worth approximately $72,000. Institutional investors own 93.21% of the company’s stock.

Tempur Sealy International stock opened at $40.55 on Thursday. Tempur Sealy International has a 12-month low of $17.21 and a 12-month high of $42.60. The firm has a market cap of $7.99 billion, a PE ratio of 20.56, a P/E/G ratio of 0.70 and a beta of 2.03. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $38.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.73, a current ratio of 1.36 and a quick ratio of 1.00.

Tempur Sealy International (NYSE:TPX) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The company reported $0.64 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.52 by $0.12. Tempur Sealy International had a net margin of 10.76% and a return on equity of 123.25%. The company had revenue of $1.04 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1 billion. On average, equities research analysts predict that Tempur Sealy International will post 2.82 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 27th. Investors of record on Thursday, May 13th were issued a $0.07 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, May 12th. This represents a $0.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.69%. Tempur Sealy International’s payout ratio is 14.66%.

Tempur Sealy International, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, markets, and distributes bedding products in the United States, Canada, and internationally. It provides mattresses, foundations and adjustable foundations, and adjustable bases, as well as other products comprising pillows, mattress covers, sheets, cushions, and various other accessories and comfort products under the TEMPUR, Tempur-Pedic, Sealy, Comfort Revolution, and Stearns & Foster brands.

