Tenaga Nasional Berhad (OTCMKTS:TNABY) Stock Price Down 2.1%

Tenaga Nasional Berhad (OTCMKTS:TNABY) traded down 2.1% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The company traded as low as $9.15 and last traded at $9.15. 6,007 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 25% from the average session volume of 8,053 shares. The stock had previously closed at $9.35.

The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $9.61. The firm has a market capitalization of $12.99 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.94 and a beta of 0.37.

About Tenaga Nasional Berhad (OTCMKTS:TNABY)

Tenaga Nasional Berhad engages in the generation, transmission, distribution, and sale of electricity in Malaysia and internationally. The company operates and maintains thermal generation facilities and hydroelectric power generating schemes, as well as supports independent power producers; and manages and operates the National Grid that is connected to Thailand's transmission system, as well as Singapore's transmission system at Senoko.

