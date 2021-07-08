Tencent Music Entertainment Group (NYSE:TME) Price Target Lowered to $22.00 at HSBC

Tencent Music Entertainment Group (NYSE:TME) had its price objective cut by stock analysts at HSBC from $26.00 to $22.00 in a report issued on Thursday, The Fly reports. The brokerage presently has a “buy” rating on the stock. HSBC’s target price would suggest a potential upside of 72.14% from the stock’s previous close.

A number of other brokerages also recently commented on TME. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell reduced their price objective on shares of Tencent Music Entertainment Group from $30.00 to $27.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, May 18th. Jefferies Financial Group increased their target price on shares of Tencent Music Entertainment Group from $18.20 to $36.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 23rd. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Tencent Music Entertainment Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 27th. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $25.00 target price on shares of Tencent Music Entertainment Group in a report on Thursday, March 25th. Finally, Citigroup dropped their target price on shares of Tencent Music Entertainment Group from $30.00 to $27.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, May 18th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $26.03.

NYSE:TME traded down $0.87 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $12.78. The stock had a trading volume of 1,693,001 shares, compared to its average volume of 9,964,534. The company has a quick ratio of 3.06, a current ratio of 3.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10. The stock has a market cap of $21.44 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.27, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.64 and a beta of 1.04. Tencent Music Entertainment Group has a twelve month low of $13.58 and a twelve month high of $32.25. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $15.53.

Tencent Music Entertainment Group (NYSE:TME) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, May 16th. The company reported $0.69 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.10 by $0.59. The firm had revenue of $7.82 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.77 billion. Tencent Music Entertainment Group had a net margin of 13.67% and a return on equity of 8.96%. The firm’s revenue was up 23.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.66 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Tencent Music Entertainment Group will post 0.37 earnings per share for the current year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Melqart Asset Management UK Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Tencent Music Entertainment Group during the 1st quarter worth approximately $8,350,000. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Tencent Music Entertainment Group by 434.2% during the 1st quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 2,393 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,000 after purchasing an additional 1,945 shares in the last quarter. regents capital Ltd acquired a new stake in Tencent Music Entertainment Group during the first quarter worth approximately $3,074,000. Davidson Kempner Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in Tencent Music Entertainment Group during the first quarter worth approximately $60,008,000. Finally, Aperture Investors LLC acquired a new stake in Tencent Music Entertainment Group during the first quarter worth approximately $2,479,000. 31.09% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Tencent Music Entertainment Group Company Profile

Tencent Music Entertainment Group operates online music entertainment platforms that provides music streaming, online karaoke, and live streaming services in the People's Republic of China. It offers QQ Music, Kugou Music, and Kuwo Music that enable users to discover and listen to music in personalized ways; and WeSing, which enables users to have fun by singing and interacting with friends, sharing their singing performances with friends, and discovering songs that others have sung.

