TENT (TENT) 24 Hour Trading Volume Reaches $156,585.00

TENT (CURRENCY:TENT) traded down 3.7% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 13:00 PM E.T. on July 8th. TENT has a total market capitalization of $1.64 million and approximately $156,585.00 worth of TENT was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last week, TENT has traded down 10.1% against the US dollar. One TENT coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0447 or 0.00000136 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Zcash (ZEC) traded 5.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $113.39 or 0.00344452 BTC.

Bitcoin Gold (BTG) traded down 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $46.08 or 0.00139992 BTC.

Horizen (ZEN) traded down 9.7% against the dollar and now trades at $60.31 or 0.00183202 BTC.

Pirate Chain (ARRR) traded 8.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.09 or 0.00006348 BTC.

Komodo (KMD) traded 12% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.76 or 0.00002323 BTC.

RedFOX Labs (RFOX) traded down 11% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0523 or 0.00000159 BTC.

Flux (FLUX) traded up 4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000347 BTC.

Zel (ZEL) traded down 14% against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00000252 BTC.

Alchemy Pay (ACH) traded 11.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0021 or 0.00000006 BTC.

BitcoinZ (BTCZ) traded down 5.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0005 or 0.00000001 BTC.

TENT Profile

TENT is a mPoW coin that uses the Equihash hashing algorithm. It was first traded on December 22nd, 2017. TENT’s total supply is 36,814,960 coins and its circulating supply is 36,737,868 coins. TENT’s official website is tent.app . TENT’s official Twitter account is @tentpay . The Reddit community for TENT is https://reddit.com/r/SnowGem and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “TENT is a cryptocurrency project focused on privacy, security, and ease of use. Formed originally by SnowGem Foundation as SnowGem (XSG) in 2017, has been working to provide the product features set out in its roadmap with the guidance of its community.. TENT have implemented the Masternode Proof-of-Work (mPoW) system, TENT Secure, that uses existing TENT Masternodes to secure the blockchain and helps prevent 51% attacks from being successful. TENT Coin is based on Bitcoin protocol with zkSNARKS technology support, essentially zero-knowledge cryptography — the concept of one party proving to another party that they know a specific set of information without exposing any knowledge other than what they have said. “

Buying and Selling TENT

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as TENT directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire TENT should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy TENT using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

