Terex (NYSE:TEX) Upgraded to “Buy” at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft

Terex (NYSE:TEX) was upgraded by equities research analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report issued on Thursday, The Fly reports.

Several other equities research analysts have also recently weighed in on the company. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on Terex from $47.00 to $51.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, May 3rd. KeyCorp boosted their price target on Terex from $57.00 to $59.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 19th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Terex from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $50.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Tuesday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on Terex from $42.00 to $48.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 14th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell boosted their price target on Terex from $46.00 to $55.00 in a research report on Tuesday, March 16th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $44.82.

Shares of TEX stock traded down $0.87 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $44.45. The stock had a trading volume of 593,422 shares, compared to its average volume of 686,374. Terex has a 12-month low of $17.19 and a 12-month high of $55.60. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 57.73 and a beta of 1.69. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $49.37. The company has a quick ratio of 1.48, a current ratio of 2.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.03.

Terex (NYSE:TEX) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The industrial products company reported $0.56 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.22 by $0.34. Terex had a return on equity of 8.34% and a net margin of 1.75%. The business had revenue of $864.20 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $821.19 million. Sell-side analysts predict that Terex will post 2.54 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Terex news, Director David A. Sachs sold 29,736 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $51.80, for a total transaction of $1,540,324.80. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO John L. Garrison, Jr. sold 50,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.09, for a total value of $2,504,500.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 639,010 shares in the company, valued at approximately $32,008,010.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 146,323 shares of company stock worth $7,578,284 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 2.90% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Alliancebernstein L.P. lifted its position in shares of Terex by 8.1% in the first quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 1,775,953 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $81,818,000 after acquiring an additional 133,063 shares in the last quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund purchased a new position in shares of Terex in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,082,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA lifted its position in shares of Terex by 107.3% in the first quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 103,118 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $4,751,000 after acquiring an additional 53,373 shares in the last quarter. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL lifted its position in shares of Terex by 13.8% in the fourth quarter. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL now owns 49,400 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,724,000 after acquiring an additional 6,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Commonwealth Equity Services LLC purchased a new position in shares of Terex in the first quarter valued at approximately $229,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.50% of the company’s stock.

Terex Corporation manufactures and sells aerial work platforms and materials processing machinery worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Aerial Work Platforms (AWP) and Materials Processing (MP). The AWP segment designs, manufactures, services, and markets aerial work platform equipment, utility equipment, and telehandlers principally under the Terex and Genie brand names.

