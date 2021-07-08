Terminix Global Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:TMX) Shares Bought by Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC

Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC raised its position in Terminix Global Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:TMX) by 7.9% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 3,647,181 shares of the technology company’s stock after buying an additional 267,935 shares during the quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC owned about 2.76% of Terminix Global worth $173,861,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Blair William & Co. IL increased its stake in Terminix Global by 20.9% in the 1st quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 108,487 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $5,172,000 after buying an additional 18,741 shares during the period. Swiss National Bank grew its stake in shares of Terminix Global by 1.1% during the 1st quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 301,807 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $14,387,000 after purchasing an additional 3,400 shares during the period. Live Oak Private Wealth LLC grew its stake in shares of Terminix Global by 8.6% during the 1st quarter. Live Oak Private Wealth LLC now owns 126,893 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $6,049,000 after purchasing an additional 10,046 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its stake in shares of Terminix Global by 9.3% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 88,236 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $4,206,000 after purchasing an additional 7,528 shares during the period. Finally, Teza Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Terminix Global by 4.5% during the 1st quarter. Teza Capital Management LLC now owns 10,461 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $499,000 after purchasing an additional 448 shares during the period.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Terminix Global from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 12th.

Shares of NYSE:TMX traded down $0.25 on Thursday, reaching $49.67. 5,179 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 550,640. The company has a current ratio of 1.53, a quick ratio of 1.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31. Terminix Global Holdings, Inc. has a 1-year low of $35.43 and a 1-year high of $55.00. The company has a market capitalization of $6.39 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.60, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.05 and a beta of 0.79. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $49.34.

Terminix Global (NYSE:TMX) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 6th. The technology company reported $0.30 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.21 by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $471.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $468.26 million. Terminix Global had a net margin of 28.48% and a return on equity of 6.32%. Terminix Global’s revenue was up 3.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts expect that Terminix Global Holdings, Inc. will post 1.42 earnings per share for the current year.

Terminix Global Company Profile

Terminix Global Holdings, Inc provides residential and commercial termite and pest management services. It offers termite and pest control services, including termite remediation, annual termite inspection, and prevention treatments with termite damage repair guarantees, periodic pest control services, insulation services, crawlspace encapsulation, wildlife exclusion, and disinfection services.

