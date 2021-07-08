Terra Virtua Kolect (TVK) Reaches Market Cap of $27.44 Million

Terra Virtua Kolect (CURRENCY:TVK) traded down 5.9% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 21:00 PM Eastern on July 8th. Terra Virtua Kolect has a total market cap of $27.44 million and approximately $15.09 million worth of Terra Virtua Kolect was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Terra Virtua Kolect coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.13 or 0.00000384 BTC on popular exchanges. Over the last week, Terra Virtua Kolect has traded up 34.8% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003069 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 8.3% against the dollar and now trades at $17.78 or 0.00054560 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 9.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.02 or 0.00003119 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 5.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.86 or 0.00017985 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003069 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded down 9.2% against the dollar and now trades at $281.08 or 0.00862643 BTC.

botXcoin (BOTX) traded 90.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.75 or 0.00005369 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded down 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000343 BTC.

Terra Virtua Kolect Profile

TVK is a coin. It was first traded on December 7th, 2020. Terra Virtua Kolect’s total supply is 1,200,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 219,201,959 coins. Terra Virtua Kolect’s official Twitter account is @terra_virtua and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official message board for Terra Virtua Kolect is medium.com/terravirtua/introducing-terra-virtua-tokenomics-aeb8a86f9dd7 . The official website for Terra Virtua Kolect is terravirtua.io

According to CryptoCompare, “Terra Virtua Kolect is an immersive collectible platform across Mobile, AR and VR with unique social, gaming and creative experiences, enabled by blockchain. Terra Virtua's approach to collectibles is to engage users in new and unique ways. Using gamification, it moves from just collecting for the sake of completion to engaging users through competing and creating new experiences. “

Terra Virtua Kolect Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Terra Virtua Kolect directly using US dollars.

