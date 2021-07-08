Terracoin Trading Down 3.7% Over Last 7 Days (TRC)

Terracoin (CURRENCY:TRC) traded 1.7% lower against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 19:00 PM Eastern on July 8th. Terracoin has a market capitalization of $368,881.69 and approximately $143.00 worth of Terracoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Terracoin coin can now be bought for about $0.0161 or 0.00000049 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last week, Terracoin has traded 3.7% lower against the dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get Terracoin alerts:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded 3.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $32,801.76 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded 3.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $490.10 or 0.01494129 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $138.23 or 0.00421405 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash ABC (BCHA) traded 8.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $27.54 or 0.00083972 BTC.

Steem (STEEM) traded down 11% against the dollar and now trades at $0.38 or 0.00001151 BTC.

Namecoin (NMC) traded down 5.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.29 or 0.00003935 BTC.

Crown (CRW) traded down 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0591 or 0.00000180 BTC.

DragonVein (DVC) traded 16% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0027 or 0.00000008 BTC.

PIXEL (PXL) traded 3.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0023 or 0.00000007 BTC.

Color Platform (CLR) traded 49.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0045 or 0.00000014 BTC.

About Terracoin

Terracoin is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the SHA-256 hashing algorithm. It launched on October 26th, 2012. Terracoin’s total supply is 22,935,396 coins. Terracoin’s official message board is medium.com/@clockuniverse . The Reddit community for Terracoin is /r/terracoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Terracoin’s official website is www.terracoin.io . Terracoin’s official Twitter account is @terracoin_TRC and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Terracoin (abbreviated TRC) is a peer to peer decentralized currency based on Bitcoin. Terracoin was launched on the 26th of October 2012 and is an SHA-256 coin with a hard cap of 42 million coins. The block time is 2 minutes and the block reward is initially set to 20 TRC. The block reward halves every four years and difficulty retargets every thirty blocks or every hour. There was no premine. It is similar to Bitcoin, but with faster transactions, and improved security by having merged mining and Dark Gravity Wave difficulty recalculation. The Terracoin Foundation was formed to provide stable development, improved security and better community involvement for Terracoin. The TRC Dev Team is currently implementing DASH’s decentralized governance, masternodes, and instant sent. Click here for Masternode stats from masternodes.online. “

Terracoin Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Terracoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Terracoin should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Terracoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Terracoin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Terracoin and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.