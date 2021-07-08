TerraKRW Trading 0.9% Lower This Week (KRT)

TerraKRW (CURRENCY:KRT) traded 4.8% lower against the dollar during the one day period ending at 8:00 AM ET on July 8th. Over the last week, TerraKRW has traded 0.9% lower against the dollar. TerraKRW has a market capitalization of $37.79 million and $1,026.00 worth of TerraKRW was traded on exchanges in the last day. One TerraKRW coin can currently be bought for $0.0009 or 0.00000003 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003064 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 7.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.62 or 0.00001903 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 7.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $15.50 or 0.00047490 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 11.1% against the dollar and now trades at $42.15 or 0.00129151 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $55.77 or 0.00170885 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded down 9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 6.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $32,645.08 or 1.00024679 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded down 8.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.95 or 0.00002918 BTC.

Wrapped BNB (WBNB) traded 6.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $319.03 or 0.00977520 BTC.

About TerraKRW

TerraKRW’s genesis date was September 12th, 2020. TerraKRW’s total supply is 43,787,032,174 coins and its circulating supply is 43,786,303,066 coins. TerraKRW’s official website is terra.money . The official message board for TerraKRW is medium.com/terra-money . TerraKRW’s official Twitter account is @terra_money

According to CryptoCompare, “TerraKRW is a price-stable cryptocurrency aimed at mass adoption. As its scale grows, we see Terra evolving into a new financial infrastructure for the next generation of decentralized apps. “

TerraKRW Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as TerraKRW directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade TerraKRW should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase TerraKRW using one of the exchanges listed above.

