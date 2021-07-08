TerraUSD Tops 24 Hour Trading Volume of $33.43 Million (UST)

TerraUSD (CURRENCY:UST) traded 0% lower against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 15:00 PM ET on July 8th. TerraUSD has a total market capitalization of $1.93 billion and $33.43 million worth of TerraUSD was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One TerraUSD coin can now be purchased for approximately $1.00 or 0.00003036 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last seven days, TerraUSD has traded down 0% against the dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get TerraUSD alerts:

DeFiChain (DFI) traded 3.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.21 or 0.00006699 BTC.

MATH (MATH) traded 1.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.05 or 0.00003195 BTC.

Elastos (ELA) traded down 5.7% against the dollar and now trades at $2.26 or 0.00006853 BTC.

Props Token (PROPS) traded down 2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0453 or 0.00000138 BTC.

NerveNetwork (NVT) traded 3.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0336 or 0.00000102 BTC.

CoinUs (CNUS) traded 8.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0238 or 0.00000072 BTC.

Titan Coin (TTN) traded 60.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0071 or 0.00000021 BTC.

ILCOIN (ILC) traded 4.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0041 or 0.00000012 BTC.

OTOCASH (OTO) traded up 22.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0718 or 0.00000218 BTC.

eXPerience Chain (XPC) traded down 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

TerraUSD Profile

TerraUSD (UST) is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the

SHA-256

hashing algorithm. It was first traded on September 12th, 2020. TerraUSD’s total supply is 1,929,432,406 coins. TerraUSD’s official website is terra.money. TerraUSD’s official message board is medium.com/terra-money. TerraUSD’s official Twitter account is @terra_money and its Facebook page is accessible here.

According to CryptoCompare, “Terra aims to build a new financial infrastructure that works better for everyone. The network is powered by a family of stablecoins, each pegged to major fiat currencies all algorithmically stabilized by Terra’s native token, Luna. Terra’s mission is to set money free by building open financial infrastructure. Luna, as the native staking asset from which the family of Terra stablecoins derives their stability, utility, and value, acts both as collateral for the entire Terra economy and as a staking token that secures the PoS network. Luna can be held and traded like a normal crypto asset, but can also be staked to accrue rewards in the network generated from transaction fees. Luna can also be used to make and vote on governance proposals. The family of Terra stablecoins is designed to achieve stability through consistent mining rewards with a contracting and expanding money supply. For example, if the system has detected that the price of a Terra currency has deviated from its peg, it applies pressure to normalize the price. Currently, the family of Terra stablecoins includes: KRT (Terra stablecoin pegged to Korean Won), UST (Terra stablecoin pegged to US Dollar), MNT (Terra stablecoin pegged to Mongolian Togrog), SDR (Terra stablecoin pegged to IMF SDR), with more being added in the future. “

TerraUSD Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as TerraUSD directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade TerraUSD should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy TerraUSD using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for TerraUSD Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for TerraUSD and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.