Tesco (LON:TSCO) Stock Price Crosses Above 200 Day Moving Average of $0.00

Shares of Tesco PLC (LON:TSCO) passed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of GBX 0 ($0.00) and traded as high as GBX 238.90 ($3.12). Tesco shares last traded at GBX 237.45 ($3.10), with a volume of 16,742,293 shares changing hands.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on TSCO. Shore Capital reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Tesco in a report on Tuesday, June 15th. Berenberg Bank cut their target price on shares of Tesco from GBX 286 ($3.74) to GBX 280 ($3.66) and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, April 19th.

The stock has a market cap of £18.36 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 2.95. The company has a quick ratio of 0.51, a current ratio of 0.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 127.14. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of GBX 226.52.

The company also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 2nd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 20th were issued a dividend of GBX 5.95 ($0.08) per share. This represents a dividend yield of 2.56%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 20th. Tesco’s payout ratio is currently 0.15%.

In related news, insider Steve Golsby acquired 8,608 shares of Tesco stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 15th. The shares were bought at an average price of GBX 225 ($2.94) per share, for a total transaction of £19,368 ($25,304.42). Also, insider Bertrand Bodson bought 44,087 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 22nd. The stock was bought at an average cost of GBX 226 ($2.95) per share, with a total value of £99,636.62 ($130,175.88). Insiders purchased 72,195 shares of company stock worth $16,667,462 in the last 90 days.

About Tesco (LON:TSCO)

Tesco PLC, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a grocery retailer. The company operates through convenience and hypermarket store formats, as well as engages in the wholesale business. It also provides retail banking and insurance services. The company operates in the United Kingdom, the Republic of Ireland, the Czech Republic, Hungary, Poland, Slovakia, Malaysia, and Thailand.

