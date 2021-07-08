Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA) Shares Bought by Fjarde AP Fonden Fourth Swedish National Pension Fund

Fjarde AP Fonden Fourth Swedish National Pension Fund increased its holdings in Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA) by 2.1% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 223,320 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,600 shares during the period. Tesla accounts for 1.4% of Fjarde AP Fonden Fourth Swedish National Pension Fund’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 10th biggest position. Fjarde AP Fonden Fourth Swedish National Pension Fund’s holdings in Tesla were worth $149,162,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of Tesla by 3.5% in the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 11,971,355 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock valued at $7,973,095,000 after purchasing an additional 404,120 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp grew its position in Tesla by 2.1% during the first quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 8,262,415 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock valued at $5,518,715,000 after acquiring an additional 167,974 shares during the period. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in Tesla during the fourth quarter valued at about $5,497,219,000. ARK Investment Management LLC grew its position in Tesla by 39.9% during the first quarter. ARK Investment Management LLC now owns 5,785,523 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock valued at $3,864,324,000 after acquiring an additional 1,651,297 shares during the period. Finally, Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. grew its position in Tesla by 7.9% during the first quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 4,058,655 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock valued at $2,710,897,000 after acquiring an additional 297,388 shares during the period. 41.26% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

TSLA stock traded down $8.45 on Thursday, reaching $636.20. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 554,533 shares, compared to its average volume of 22,240,234. Tesla, Inc. has a 52 week low of $262.27 and a 52 week high of $900.40. The company has a market capitalization of $612.87 billion, a P/E ratio of 644.65, a P/E/G ratio of 7.32 and a beta of 1.98. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $629.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a current ratio of 1.66 and a quick ratio of 1.38.

Tesla (NASDAQ:TSLA) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, April 25th. The electric vehicle producer reported $0.93 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.79 by $0.14. Tesla had a return on equity of 6.13% and a net margin of 3.18%. The business had revenue of $10.39 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.89 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.23 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 73.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts anticipate that Tesla, Inc. will post 2.61 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of research firms have issued reports on TSLA. Oppenheimer began coverage on Tesla in a research report on Friday, July 2nd. They set a “buy” rating for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on Tesla from $155.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Canaccord Genuity reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $812.00 target price on shares of Tesla in a research report on Monday. Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and issued a $800.00 target price on shares of Tesla in a research report on Tuesday, April 27th. Finally, Wedbush reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Tesla in a research report on Sunday, June 6th. Eleven research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have given a hold rating, twelve have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $466.74.

In other Tesla news, CAO Vaibhav Taneja sold 1,813 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, June 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $587.84, for a total transaction of $1,065,753.92. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 18,211 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,705,154.24. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, SVP Andrew D. Baglino sold 1,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, June 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $671.64, for a total value of $1,007,460.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 19,567 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $13,141,979.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 93,466 shares of company stock valued at $66,708,572 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 23.00% of the company’s stock.

Tesla Company Profile

Tesla, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, leases, and sells electric vehicles, and energy generation and storage systems in the United States, China, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Automotive, and Energy Generation and Storage. The Automotive segment offers electric vehicles, as well as sells automotive regulatory credits.

