Tether Price Reaches $1.00 (USDT)

Tether (CURRENCY:USDT) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 21:00 PM ET on July 8th. One Tether coin can currently be bought for $1.00 or 0.00003076 BTC on major exchanges. During the last week, Tether has traded down 0% against the dollar. Tether has a total market cap of $62.20 billion and $52.63 billion worth of Tether was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get Tether alerts:

XRP (XRP) traded 6.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.60 or 0.00001840 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 8.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $14.92 or 0.00045892 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 12.6% against the dollar and now trades at $37.91 or 0.00116603 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 5.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $53.11 or 0.00163362 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded down 7.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded down 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $32,352.22 or 0.99515598 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded down 6.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.93 or 0.00002851 BTC.

Wrapped BNB (WBNB) traded down 5.1% against the dollar and now trades at $307.46 or 0.00945739 BTC.

Fei Protocol (FEI) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003085 BTC.

About Tether

Tether’s launch date was October 6th, 2014. Tether’s total supply is 64,469,767,617 coins and its circulating supply is 62,206,822,762 coins. Tether’s official Twitter account is @Tether_to and its Facebook page is accessible here . Tether’s official website is tether.to

According to CryptoCompare, “USDT is a cryptocurrency asset issued on the Bitcoin blockchain via the Omni Layer Protocol. Each USDT unit is backed by traditional currency and cash equivalents held in the reserves of the Tether Limited and can be redeemed for 1 USD through the Tether Platform. USDT can be transferred, stored, spent, just like bitcoins or any other cryptocurrency. USDT and other Tether currencies were created to facilitate the transfer of national currencies, to provide users with a stable alternative to Bitcoin and to provide an alternative for exchange and wallet audits which are currently unreliable. USDT provides an alternative to Proof of Solvency methods by introducing a Proof of Reserves Process according to its whitepaper. In the Tether Proof of Reserves system, the amount of USDT in circulations can be easily checked on the Bitcoin blockchain via the tools provided at Omnichest.info, while the corresponding total amount of USD held reserves is proved by publishing the bank balance and undergoing periodic audits by professionals (not publicly auditable yet). “

Buying and Selling Tether

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Tether directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Tether should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Tether using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Tether Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Tether and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.