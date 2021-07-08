Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN) Holdings Raised by MML Investors Services LLC

MML Investors Services LLC grew its stake in shares of Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN) by 6.5% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 50,769 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,100 shares during the period. MML Investors Services LLC’s holdings in Texas Instruments were worth $9,595,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its stake in Texas Instruments by 4.6% in the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 22,469,849 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $4,246,577,000 after acquiring an additional 986,794 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Texas Instruments by 3.0% in the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 15,979,373 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $3,012,758,000 after acquiring an additional 466,188 shares in the last quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC lifted its stake in Texas Instruments by 7.0% in the 4th quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 13,878,442 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $2,277,864,000 after acquiring an additional 904,230 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its stake in Texas Instruments by 2.9% in the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 11,096,822 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,821,322,000 after acquiring an additional 313,038 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank purchased a new stake in Texas Instruments in the 4th quarter worth about $1,590,707,000. 82.83% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Texas Instruments alerts:

NASDAQ:TXN opened at $189.78 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $175.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.75, a PEG ratio of 2.77 and a beta of 1.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61, a current ratio of 6.12 and a quick ratio of 5.01. Texas Instruments Incorporated has a 12-month low of $125.43 and a 12-month high of $197.58. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $186.59.

Texas Instruments (NASDAQ:TXN) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 27th. The semiconductor company reported $1.87 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.56 by $0.31. Texas Instruments had a return on equity of 69.92% and a net margin of 40.04%. The company had revenue of $4.29 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.98 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.14 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 28.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts expect that Texas Instruments Incorporated will post 7.4 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, May 17th. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 3rd were issued a $1.02 dividend. This represents a $4.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.15%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, April 30th. Texas Instruments’s payout ratio is 68.34%.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Oppenheimer increased their target price on shares of Texas Instruments from $185.00 to $220.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 15th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their target price on shares of Texas Instruments from $170.00 to $185.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th. KeyCorp raised their price target on Texas Instruments from $235.00 to $240.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Mizuho raised their price target on Texas Instruments from $175.00 to $185.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their price target on Texas Instruments from $162.00 to $176.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Monday, April 12th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and seventeen have issued a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $191.97.

Texas Instruments Profile

Texas Instruments Incorporated designs, manufactures, and sells semiconductors to electronics designers and manufacturers worldwide. It operates in two segments, Analog and Embedded Processing. The Analog segment offers power products to manage power requirements in various levels using battery management solutions, DC/DC switching regulators, AC/DC and isolated controllers and converters, power switches, linear regulators, voltage supervisors, voltage references, and lighting products.

Featured Story: Buyback

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TXN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN).

Receive News & Ratings for Texas Instruments Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Texas Instruments and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.